Your makeup brushes are disgusting -- this is the best way to keep them clean

If you’re part of the 39% of women who clean their makeup brushes less than once a month, your cosmetic bag is a hazardous dump.

Failing to clean your beauty tools at least once a month can have some pretty nasty consequences: Dirty bristles lead to bacteria buildup, clogged pores, and irritated skin. Your makeup tools can even become infested with bugs.

If you’d like to keep bacteria and germs out of your makeup bag, clean your brushes every few weeks — and the 2x Sigma Spa Brush Cleaning Glove makes it easier to do that.

The textured, silicone mitt helps you thoroughly clean your brushes.

Different sections of the glove are designed to clean, refine, and rinse your beauty tools with just a little bit of added soap and water.

The texture of the “wash” area cleans your brushes really deeply.



The mitt is double-sided to accommodate different sized tools. One side is designed to wash eye brushes and the other cleans larger makeup brushes.



The wearable glove makes it easy to quickly clean all of your brushes at once.



When you’re finished, squeezing out the excess water will feel so satisfying.



The 2x Sigma Spa Brush Cleaning Glove costs $39.

