How To Keep Your Laptop Cool In The Summer Heat

Photo: Flickr/Jeffrey Montes

Summer is here — how will you keep your laptop running cool and efficiently?Air-conditioned workspace? A laptop cooling pad?



Here are some suggestions by Apartment Therapy as well as some of our own to prevent your laptop from overheating.

Buy a laptop cooling pad There are a number of cooling pads out there to help keep your laptop's temperature under control. Many offer embedded fans to pipe cold air directly into your computer. Price: $23.99 Work in the shade Just getting out of direct sunlight is enough to keep your computer noticeable cooler. Keep your laptop out of your lap Your laptop needs a little space between its bottom and the surface it's resting on to keep air moving. When you rest it on your lap, there's much less space for the air to travel. When it's on a flat surface, like a table, the computer's 'feet' keep consistent space between its bottom and the table surface. Work in an air-conditioned environment If you're comfortable, then your laptop probably is as well. Keep your work area cool and your computer will thank you. Use diagnostic software to make sure your fans are running properly If your computer's fans aren't working, then your computer is obviously going to have a heat problem. Keep an eye on this using diagnostic software like SpeedFan. Clean the air vents Get a can of pressurised air and use it to blast out any dust that might be clogging your computer's air vents. It'll help cool air find a more direct route to your computer's hot processor. Shut down your computer when you're not using it When your computer is on the processor is operational, and that generates heat. If you know you'll be away from the computer for a while, shut it down and spare yourself a too-hot computer when you come back to it. Tired of your laptop? Here's how to ditch it for an iPad >

