How To Keep Your Laptop Cool In The Summer Heat

Photo: Flickr/Jeffrey Montes
Summer is here — how will you keep your laptop running cool and efficiently?Air-conditioned workspace? A laptop cooling pad?
Here are some suggestions by Apartment Therapy as well as some of our own to prevent your laptop from overheating.
There are a number of cooling pads out there to help keep your laptop's temperature under control. Many offer embedded fans to pipe cold air directly into your computer.
Price: $23.99
Just getting out of direct sunlight is enough to keep your computer noticeable cooler.
Your laptop needs a little space between its bottom and the surface it's resting on to keep air moving. When you rest it on your lap, there's much less space for the air to travel. When it's on a flat surface, like a table, the computer's 'feet' keep consistent space between its bottom and the table surface.
If you're comfortable, then your laptop probably is as well. Keep your work area cool and your computer will thank you.
If your computer's fans aren't working, then your computer is obviously going to have a heat problem. Keep an eye on this using diagnostic software like SpeedFan.
Get a can of pressurised air and use it to blast out any dust that might be clogging your computer's air vents. It'll help cool air find a more direct route to your computer's hot processor.
When your computer is on the processor is operational, and that generates heat. If you know you'll be away from the computer for a while, shut it down and spare yourself a too-hot computer when you come back to it.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.