HOW TO: Extend Your Laptop's Battery Life

Laptops have an advantage over smaller electronics when it comes to the battery. They have more room to put a power source in a laptop than phones or portable media players.



But as applications become increasingly demanding and your work requires more and more mobility, it’s very possible that your laptop battery still isn’t up to snuff.

Try these tips to prolong your battery life. Can you make it through the work day on a single charge?

Keep your laptop battery cool. Battery power saps more quickly when the battery is hot. Keep vents clear and don’t put your laptop on a pillow or other surface that will cover vents and trap heat.

Don’t keep your laptop plugged in. If you rarely unplug your laptop, you’re leaving it in a state of perpetual charge at 100 per cent. That’s bad for the battery’s long-term health. Unplug it on occasion and let the battery drain.

Put your computer to sleep when not in use. If you’re taking a break, let your computer take one as well.

Remove the battery if you’re working at your desk for a while. When you remove it, don’t store it fully charged. Aim for the middle: between 40 and 50 per cent.

Buy an extra battery. Keep a spare battery on hand in case you can’t get to a power outlet.

Close nonessential programs. The more your computer does, the more battery power it requires. Close any programs or background applications you’re not using.

Disable wifi. Obviously there are times that having wireless internet is required, but for your next presentation or writing marathon, save your battery (and your focus) by turning it off.

Turn off Bluetooth. Turn off your laptop’s Bluetooth when you’re not connected to a phone or other peripheral.

Disable screen savers. Complex moving images are tough on your battery. Don’t opt in for them.

Change power options. Macs and PCs have built-in functions to help you maximise battery life and efficiency. You can set the computer to effectively balance features like auto-sleep and screen brightness to make sure you’re productive at your laptop all day without worrying about the battery.

Try a third-party power management tool. We like NightWatchman for PC and Power Manager for Mac.

