How To Keep Your Employees Motivated After A Layoff

You might consider doing nothing because you hope and believe the situation will get better soon. If you choose this path, you would not be alone. Many leaders use this approach, but it is not very effective.

Those leaders erroneously believe that hiding things under the desk is an appropriate way to deal with difficult issues. They think that the employees who remain in their jobs are lucky to be employed, so if they are given additional responsibilities, they must simply accept them or risk being terminated. While this may technically be true, it is also an insensitive reaction.

Sometimes employees shut up for fear of being laid off. And sometimes they actually work harder for a while--again, out of fear. But emotionally, they usually succumb to feelings of hostility, frustration and disappointment with the organisation. The result is that motivation, morale and productivity inevitably decrease because the real issues are not being addressed.

Given the potential for declining employee morale and motivation described above, I propose a better way to deal with this very troubling situation. Knowing that the realities of the economy and the financial health of your company put you in the position you are in, clearly you had to take what could be interpreted as drastic steps when you laid off some of your staff.

Still, this is the real world. As painful as this process may have been, you know you had to follow the path you did for the sake of the overall health and survival of the organisation. Nevertheless, you need to completely and clearly explain it to your employees.