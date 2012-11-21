INSTANT MBA: Make Your Employees Passionate For Their Company

Photo: ColeKitchennPML via YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group, via his article in Entrepreneur:“Once your company is well established, keeping your employees engaged in their work can be tough, especially those who took the job because they were intrigued by the excitement and the challenges presented by the launch stage.”



Virgin Galactic, the world’s first commercial spaceline, created a buzz throughout all of Virgin Group, not just Galactic, because the newness of the idea and the concept of space travel inspired employees. By inviting his employees into his excitement about Galactic, Branson created workers who are enthusiastic about and invested in the company.

For businesses of any size, there are many resources and innovative ways of thinking to incite the same passion, but if you convey passion to them, they’re more likely to feel it too.

“We spend so much of our lives working that to stay fresh and creative, we need to bring a sense of play and entertainment to the office. Your employees’ continuing enthusiasm will pay off as they stay on for the long term, build their skills, contribute their ideas, and take a real interest in the business.”

