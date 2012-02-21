DEAR ENTREPRENEURS, ATHLETES AND LOTTERY WINNERS: Here's How To Keep All That Money You Made

News came this week that Allen Iverson is broke.Allen Iverson, you will recall, used to be a star basketball player. He made $21 million one year playing for the Detroit Pistons. And he made more than $150 million in his career (a lot more, presumably, when one factors in endorsements and other ancillary income).



But now Iverson is broke.

And so is Lenny Dykstra, who made a boatload of money playing for the Mets and Phillies.

(Dykstra’s now worse than broke—he’s in serious legal trouble. But his legal problems appear to be related to his financial problems.)

And so are a whole bunch of other athletes who made inconceivable amounts of money in their pro sports careers and then blew it all. And so are dozens of lottery winners. And so are many successful entrepreneurs who sold their first companies for tens of millions of dollars and then went bust.

Going broke sucks, especially when you should have been set for life.

So it’s time to give these rich athletes and other folks who suddenly come into piles of money some financial advice.

They won’t want to hear it.

But they need to.

So here goes…

FINANCIAL ADVICE FOR ATHLETES AND OTHERS WITH SHORT, HIGH-PAYING CAREERS AND MASSIVE PAY-DAYS



First, if your money comes from your salary, recognise that your lucrative career will not last forever. In fact, it likely won’t last more than a decade, if that. So please understand that you will not be making this kind of money for the rest of your life

Photo: YouTube

Second, do not confuse your huge salary with your take-home pay. Before you see a dime of that money, you have to deduct taxes, agents’ fees, accounting and legal fees, and other professional fees. And the amount left for you to spend after deducting those fees, though huge, will be smaller than you think.Third, understand that the money you take home in your short, high-paying career or big pay-day will likely have to last you forever (unless you are highly confident you can do something else that pays a lot later). Piles of money throw off a lot less cash per year than you may think they do. So your sustainable annual income after you retire or sell your company will be a lot less than you may think.

Fourth, recognise that the amount of money you are making is actually relatively easy to blow. All it takes is living the high life for a while, supporting your entourage, and making a few bad investments (and you’ll probably make a lot of them).

Fifth, commit to automatically saving a big percentage of your take-home pay every month, perhaps even 50 per cent or 75 per cent. Why so much? Because unlike, say, a doctor or accountant, you’re only going to be making the big money for a few years.



Sixth get realistic about the future investment returns that you are likely to make with your savings. How big are those returns going to be? Even if you invest well, they will be a lot lower than you think. If you invest badly, meanwhile, they may be horrible.

Seventh, taking into account all of the above, put yourself on a monthly and yearly spending allowance. Do not exceed it.

Let’s put some numbers on this.

Let’s assume that you are going to make $100 million in your ~10 year sports career, or, say, $50 million from selling your company.

You should never, ever assume that you’re going to make that much, of course, because only a tiny fraction of professional athletes and entrepreneurs will ever be that successful.

You should never, ever assume that you’re going to get another contract after your first one, in fact. Because you might not end up being as good as you think you will be. Or you might get hurt. Or arrested. Or busted using performance-enhancing drugs. Or any other number of things that will make that first contract your last (or even void it).

So, really, you should save just about all of that first contract or company-sale.

But let’s assume that that first contract guarantees you $100 million and that it’s such an iron-clad contract that there is a very high likelihood that you’ll make every dime of it, even if you never hit a home run or throw a touchdown pass or do whatever else it is your team thinks you’re going to do.

How much money should you spend?

Well, for starters, let’s figure out what your take-home pay will be.

If you earn $10 million for 10 years, your take-home pay will be about $4 million a year.

How do we get there?

Let’s run the numbers.