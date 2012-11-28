There's A Simple Way To Stop Your Friends From Embarrassing You On Facebook

If you haven’t tweaked your Facebook privacy settings, then you’ve probably had this happen to you: A friend mentions you in a post, or “tags” you, the post automatically goes up on your profile, and your other friends start ragging on you.The good news: There’s an easy way to keep those unbecoming photos, indiscreet check-ins, and unwelcome political rants from automatically displaying on your profiel page, or Timeline.



Do this:

1. Click the dropdown arrow next to your name from any page on Facebook’s website.

2. Next, click Privacy Settings.

3. Scroll down and look for the Timeline and Tagging section. Click Edit Settings.

4. Inside the Timeline and Tagging section, look for “Review posts friends tag you in before they appear on your timeline.”

5. Select Enable and you’re done. You’ll get a notification when friends tag you, and you can approve or deny each post before it shows up on your profile page.

