How To Keep Pinterest Users From Sharing Your Content On Pinterest

Here’s how you keep its users from “pinning” your images (basically posting them on the site without permission): add a single line of code to your site.Just paste this snippet of code in the top of the page’s HTML:



<meta name=”pinterest” content=”nopin” />

If you add that piece of code, Pinterest users will get an error message they try to pin a piece of content from your site saying “this site doesn’t allow pinning to Pinterest. Please contact the owner with any questions. Thanks for visiting!”

Pinterest is taking off like a rocket, but it’s not clear if the site is committing copyright infringement by letting its users re-pin your content to the site.

The company has said it’s protected under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, and says it will judiciously remove copyrighted content from the site.

