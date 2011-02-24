How To Block Targeted Ads From Following You Around

Maybe you’ve seen this before: You’re shopping around for a DVD, book, or gadget on Google and later that same item shows up in an ad on another website.



It’s annoying. And it means companies are tracking your browsing history to show you targeted ads.

How can you stop it? Lifehacker has an extensive column on the subject, but we’ll tell you one way to help get rid of it.

Several major online advertising companies have joined together to give users the option to avoid targeted ads while browsing.

If you want them to stop tracking your browsing history, head over to aboutads.info, a site that will let you opt out of ads from 60 different companies.

The site adds a cookie to your browser that will keep your history a secret. Just check the box next to each company you want to block and click “submit.”

Not all companies and agencies participate in this program, so it won’t totally eliminate all targeted ads, But it should help out a lot.

Photo: aboutads.info

Want more online privacy tips? Follow Business Insider Tools on Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.