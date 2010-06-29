How To Jump-Start Innovation At Your Company

Photo: Evil Erin via Flickr

A good friend of mine and fellow CEO, Glen Lubbert, recently asked me the question about how to get his whole organisation thriving, growing, and more innovative. We were hiking St. Joseph’s hill on what turned out to be an adventuresome hail-filled day in Los Gatos, and talking about growth strategies for his firm, Mojo Interactive.Glen said that he felt his team were holding back, leaving a part of themselves on the sideline instead of on the field. This is not an unusual sentiment to hear from creative leaders like Glen. I know from so many conversations I have with leaders of big global brands, mid-size Fortune 100 firms, and entrepreneurial start-ups that this is a central concern for most of them. And, by saying this, Glen wasn’t complaining, but actually showing an optimism that he knows there is MORE there, and he knows his job as a leader is to encourage it to come out.



The fundamental question was: How do we really enable this amazing talent we have on our teams to innovate on our behalf?

And I asked him a rather simple question back: how do you enable it today? Is it “hoped for” as it is for most firms, or do you have any process or system in place to encourage and incubate it?

Not unsurprisingly, shortly thereafter, Glen set about to create a process for his firm, and this last week, the process took place.

The results: The rules (or guides as he calls them) and process were transparent and simple: http://www.thethinkingbench.com/2010/06/03/inspiration-collaboration-for-mojo-innovation-day/



The actual session happened last week. While I didn't get a chance to go in-person, I got a debrief via email: Everyone self-organised into teams...they worked on killer ideas. We had 5 presentations including the leadership team's project. All the staff projects focused on consumers and creating more opportunities to bring invite more patients to the program, whereas the leadership team focused on products and services to serve the paying clients and help them convert leads. I thought the difference in approaches was notable and showed a potential disconnect from the top to the bottom (air sandwich?) They all had great ideas, many of which we had on our development parking lot (since we've asked their opinion before), but they fleshed out those ideas. The comments between groups about what would work and what wouldn't work were excellent, such as: that's a great idea but I think it's too early vs. other projects. A couple people also had trouble disengaging from work at first. I had to be a little forceful to say no work for 24 hours. After, I had one comment that they didn't want to leave their task list, but after they got started, they really liked thinking about a different problem. I kept my opinions to myself and just asked questions. The ideas were what they were, with no evaluation from me, just each other. I'm feeling good about the team co-owning these ideas move into our next phase of strategic planning next month. Here's what it takes Glen is doing 3 things right that can help make his whole firm grow revenues and compete better -- which are, ultimately, the things necessary to win markets. I think it's a great proof that this is doable. Here's what it takes... 1. Having the courage to ask 2. Creating ownership 3. ...which creates responsibility It's hard, but it's not complex I believe that what Glen did probably took some serious work -- some organising, some thinking -- but at the same time, wasn't it also ridiculously simple? This stuff of having a company be more innovative isn't complex. Yes, it's hard, but it's not complex. And what it must be is intentional. I hope you are inspired by the story as I am. We can all turn our firm into this kind of innovation machine, and help all our people become Imaginauts, too. Now, don't miss... The 3 Types Of Startup Cultures >



