How to join a Webex meeting from your computer, the mobile app, or a phone call

You can join a Webex meeting using the desktop app, a web browser, or the mobile app.

If the host is using a paid Webex plan, you will also have the option to dial in from your phone for a voice-only meeting call.

If you want to use an app to join the meeting, Webex will prompt you to install it at the appropriate time.

No matter how you plan to join, you’ll need the email invitation, so start there.

How to join a Webex meeting using the desktop app



1. Open the meeting invitation in your email app and click “Join.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider No matter how you’re joining a Webex meeting, it will start with the email invitation.

2. If this is your first time joining a Webex meeting on your computer, Webex will automatically prompt you to download the app. Click the installer in your browser’s download centre to install the app.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Run the installer which should be downloaded for you automatically.

3. Follow the instructions to enter your email address and other information if requested.

4. You might be asked to enter a password for the meeting. If so, you can find it in the email invitation.

5. On the Webex meeting window, configure the audio and video for the meeting. You can choose whether to use your computer’s audio, dial in with your phone, or even enter your phone number and have Webex call you to establish the audio for the meeting.

6. You can also show or hide video, and choose if you want to start the call with audio or mute your microphone.

7. When you’re ready, click “Join Meeting.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Configure your meeting settings and then click ‘Join Meeting.’

How to join a Webex meeting using a web browser



You don’t need to install or use the desktop app. If you prefer, you can take the meeting entirely from your internet browser.

1. Open the meeting invitation in your email app and click “Join.”

2. Rather than installing the desktop app, click “Join from your browser.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you don’t want to use the desktop app, just click the option to join from your browser.

3. On the Webex meeting window, configure the audio and video for the meeting. You can choose whether to use your computer’s audio, dial in with your phone, or even enter your phone number and have Webex call you to establish the audio for the meeting.

4. You can also show or hide video, and choose if you want to start the call with audio or mute your microphone.

5. When you’re ready, click “Join Meeting.”

How to join a Webex meeting using a mobile app



You can join a Webex meeting from your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Before you get started, install the Webex app for iOS or the Webex app for Android.

1. Open the meeting invitation in your email app and click “Join.” The Webex app will start automatically.

2. In the Webex app, choose to show or hide your video and whether you want to start the meeting with the audio muted.

3. When you’re ready, tap “Join.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The mobile app makes it easy to join a Webex meeting while away from your PC.

How to join a Webex meeting using only your phone audio



If you don’t have access to Wi-Fi or are having bandwidth issues, you don’t need to use a mobile app to connect to a Webex meeting – you might be able to just dial in for a voice-only call.

Open the meeting invitation in your email app and look for the section called “Join by phone” and assess your options. Depending upon the host’s Webex plan there might be an option to dial in and join by phone. If so, just dial one of the numbers provided. Enter the meeting number and password included in the invitation.

If the host is using a free Webex plan, though, this might not be an option, and you will need to join using one of the other methods above.

