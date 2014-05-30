How To Join The Hedge Fund Industry's '$1 Billion Club'

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Hedge fund legend Leon Cooperman

Preqin’s latest report on the hedge fund industry is out, and one of the main takeaways: most of the money parked in hedge funds is controlled by a small number of firms.

Preqin reports that the “$1 billion club,” or hedge fund managers that have more than $US1 billion in assets under management, is made up of just 505 of the 4,621 active fund managers.

These are five traits the largest funds have, and if you have dream of joining $US1 billion club, this is a good place to start.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.