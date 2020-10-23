How to join a Google Classroom meeting from a link or code on any device

Jennifer Still
Laura Olivas/Getty Images

Google Classroom is one of the products offered by G Suite for Education to make virtual learning easier.

The free service makes it easy for teachers to create, distribute, and grade assignments and for students to complete classwork and track their progress. Its central focus is to simplify the sharing of learning materials and facilitate better communication between educators and students. It also happens to be very easy to join a Google Classroom that an instructor creates.

There are three ways to join a Google Classroom: via an email invite, a unique class code, or a class link. This can be done on a desktop computer or tablet, an Android mobile phone, or an iPhone. Here’s how to do it depending on your device.

How to join Google Classroom on a desktop

Via code:

1. Open the Google Classroom website and sign in.

2. Once signed in, click the plus “+” sign in the upper right corner of your screen.

Jennifer Still/Business InsiderClick the plus ‘+’ sign in the upper right corner.

3. Click “Join class.”

4. Enter the code sent to you by your instructor.

Jennifer Still/Business InsiderEnter the code for your class.

5. Click “Join.”

Via email link:

1. Open the email sent to you by the class creator and click “Join.”

Jennifer Still/Business InsiderClick ‘Join’ from the email.

2. Alternatively, you can join from Google Classroom by clicking on the class card which should appear in your account and then clicking “Join.”

How to join Google Classroom on an iPhone or iPad

Via code:

1. Open the Google Classroom app on your device.

2. In the lower right corner of your screen, tap the blue plus “+” sign.

Jennifer Still/Business InsiderTap the blue plus sign.

3. Tap “Join class.”

Jennifer Still/Business InsiderTap ‘Join class.’

4. Enter the code given to you by your instructor, then click “Join” in the upper right corner of your screen.

Jennifer Still/Business InsiderEnter the code, then press ‘Join.’

Via email link:

1. Tap on the “Join class” button in the email sent by your instructor.

2. Alternatively, you can join by opening the Google Classroom app on your device and tapping the class card on your home screen.

How to join Google Classroom on an Android device

Via code:

1. Open the Google Classroom app on your device.

2. In the lower right corner of the screen, tap the plus “+” sign followed by the “Join class” option.

3. Enter the code provided to you by the instructor.

4. Click “Join.”

Via email link:

1. Simply click the link included in the email invitation sent to you.

2. You will automatically join the class.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.