How to join a Microsoft Teams meeting using a computer or mobile device

SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty Images You can join a Microsoft Teams meeting easily on desktop or mobile.

You can join a Microsoft Teams meeting in a few simple steps whether you’re using the desktop app, your browser, or the mobile app.

Microsoft Teams has been one of the most commonly used methods to have face-to-face meetings this year, especially in business settings.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

This year, platforms like Zoom,Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet have become immensely popular as ways to communicate face-to-face â€” sort of â€” with people we can’t see in person. They have helped us see family, friends, coworkers, doctors, and more.

Microsoft Teams has been, perhaps, a less common choice than Zoom, so if somebody sends you an invite to a Teams meeting, you may be worried about being able to join on time without facing issues.

No need to worry, though â€” joining a Microsoft Teams meeting is as easy as clicking the link in the invitation you were sent, regardless of whether you’re joining on desktop or the mobile app.

How to join a Microsoft Teams meeting on desktop

1. Go to your email and find the meeting invite, or locate it in your calendar Click the link, and the meeting will open in your default browser.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click the link to the invite in the email you were sent.

Or, use the given dial-in number and conference ID from the email to join.

2. Choose whether you want to join via the browser, or join via the desktop app â€” or download it and join, if you haven’t already.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Choose whether you want to join on the web or on the desktop app.

3. If you choose the desktop app, you may be prompted to sign in with your Teams account if you haven’t previously.

If you choose your browser, you’ll have to enter a name to appear on the screen, and select your camera and mic preferences. Once you do, click “Join Now.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Sign in or choose your name, then click “Join Now.”

Depending on how the meeting was set up by the host, you may go straight to the meeting, or you may be taken to a waiting room until the host begins the meeting.

How to join a Microsoft Teams meeting on mobile

The Teams mobile app is simpler. If you’ve already downloaded the app and signed up, all you need to do is tap the link in the invite to join the meeting, and you’ll be taken into the meeting or the waiting room automatically.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.