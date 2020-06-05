How to join a Google Meet appointment in 4 easy ways

Dave Johnson
South_agency/Getty ImagesThere are several ways to join a Google Meet appointment.

Google Meet is a great program for meeting with friends and colleagues over the internet. However, unlike some Google products, you need to pay for a G Suite subscription to use most of its features.

If someone has invited you to a Google Meet appointment, though, you don’t need to pay anything to join it. All you need is an invitation code or link.

If someone has sent you an invitation link, all you need to do is click on it, and you’ll be brought to the appointment. But if someone has sent you a code, there are a few more steps.

Here’s how to use an invitation code to join a Google Meet appointment.

How to join a Google Meet from the Meet website

If you aren’t a G Suite subscriber, then for now, this is the easiest way to join a Meet from your Mac or PC.

1. Open the Google Meet webpage.

2. Click “Use a meeting code,” or if you’re a G Suite subscriber, “Join or start a meeting.”

3. In the pop-up that appears, enter the code that the meeting organiser sent to you and then click “Continue.”

How to join Google Meet 1Dave Johnson/Business InsiderAnyone with a Gmail account can sign into a Meet from the Meet webpage.

How to join a Google Meet from Gmail

If you’re a Google G Suite subscriber, you can join a Meet through Gmail on your Mac or PC.

1. Open Gmail in your web browser.

2. In the “Meet” section of the navigation pane on the left, click “Join a meeting.”

How to join Google Meet 2Dave Johnson/Business InsiderIf you’re using G Suite, you’ll see Meet options in the pane on the left.

3. In the “Got a meeting code” pop-up, enter the code that the meeting organiser sent to you and then click “Join.”

How to join Google Meet from the Meet mobile app

1. Start the Meet app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

2. At the bottom of the screen, tap “Enter meeting code.”

How to join Google Meet 3Dave Johnson/Business InsiderYou can join an existing Google Meet using the mobile app.

3. Enter the code that the meeting organiser sent to you and then click “Join meeting.”

How to join a Google Meet appointment from a Google Calendar event

If someone has invited you to a Google Meet through Google Calendar, you can join from your calendar easily.

1. Open Google Calendar on a desktop computer or through the mobile app.

2. Find the event you’ve been invited to and click or tap on it.

3. Click or tap on the blue bar labelled “Join with Google Meet” to enter the meeting.

Google meetBusiness InsiderClick ‘Join with Google Meet.’

You can also find the URL to the meeting from this screen and options to join by phone.

