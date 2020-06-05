How to join a Google Meet appointment in 4 easy ways

South_agency/Getty Images There are several ways to join a Google Meet appointment.

To join a Google Meet appointment, you’ll need to have either an invitation code or a direct link.

The meeting organiser should send you the Google Meet invitation code or link, or you may find it in an event on your Google Calendar.

Though you need to have a paid G Suite subscription to start a Google Meet, anyone can join one for free.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Google Meet is a great program for meeting with friends and colleagues over the internet. However, unlike some Google products, you need to pay for a G Suite subscription to use most of its features.

If someone has invited you to a Google Meet appointment, though, you don’t need to pay anything to join it. All you need is an invitation code or link.

If someone has sent you an invitation link, all you need to do is click on it, and you’ll be brought to the appointment. But if someone has sent you a code, there are a few more steps.

Here’s how to use an invitation code to join a Google Meet appointment.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to join a Google Meet from the Meet website



If you aren’t a G Suite subscriber, then for now, this is the easiest way to join a Meet from your Mac or PC.

1. Open the Google Meet webpage.

2. Click “Use a meeting code,” or if you’re a G Suite subscriber, “Join or start a meeting.”

3. In the pop-up that appears, enter the code that the meeting organiser sent to you and then click “Continue.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Anyone with a Gmail account can sign into a Meet from the Meet webpage.

How to join a Google Meet from Gmail



If you’re a Google G Suite subscriber, you can join a Meet through Gmail on your Mac or PC.

1. Open Gmail in your web browser.

2. In the “Meet” section of the navigation pane on the left, click “Join a meeting.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you’re using G Suite, you’ll see Meet options in the pane on the left.

3. In the “Got a meeting code” pop-up, enter the code that the meeting organiser sent to you and then click “Join.”

How to join Google Meet from the Meet mobile app



1. Start the Meet app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

2. At the bottom of the screen, tap “Enter meeting code.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can join an existing Google Meet using the mobile app.

3. Enter the code that the meeting organiser sent to you and then click “Join meeting.”

How to join a Google Meet appointment from a Google Calendar event

If someone has invited you to a Google Meet through Google Calendar, you can join from your calendar easily.

1. Open Google Calendar on a desktop computer or through the mobile app.

2. Find the event you’ve been invited to and click or tap on it.

3. Click or tap on the blue bar labelled “Join with Google Meet” to enter the meeting.

Business Insider Click ‘Join with Google Meet.’

You can also find the URL to the meeting from this screen and options to join by phone.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.