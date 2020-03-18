How to join a Google Hangout on your computer or mobile device

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images You can join a Google Hangout on a computer or mobile device.

The easiest way to join a Google Hangout is simply to accept an invite from someone else, which will bring you right into the video chat.

You can also start a Google Hangout any time using your computer or the Hangouts app on your mobile device.

Google Hangout is a digital communication tool developed by Google that allows a group of people to come together to have a conversation and “hang out” together virtually.

While the software has gained popularity in the business and education world for its functionality when working remotely, the original Google Hangouts will be phased out during the summer of 2020, replaced by Hangouts Chat and Meet, which have similar albeit improved functions, and some costs.

There are several ways you can join a Google Hangout session with the easiest through an invitation link. Here’s how to join a Google Hangout.

How to join a Google Hangout through an invitation

1. Click on the invite link someone has sent you and you will be able to go straight to your Hangout session.

Or you can also go to https://hangouts.google.com, click the three dots on the left side of the screen, and then click “Invites.”

2. Once you click through to a meeting, you are placed in a virtual waiting room; hit the “Join” button to enter the video chat.

How to join a Google Hangout by starting a new session on a computer

1. Go to https://hangouts.google.com.

2. Click on “VIDEO CALL” or “PHONE CALL.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Click on ‘VIDEO CALL’ or ‘PHONE CALL’ depending on your need.

3. Click “Join or start a meeting.”

4. Enter the name you desire for the meeting and click “Continue.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Put in the name you want for the meeting.

5. Click “Allow” or “Don’t allow” depending on whether you want to give permission to Meet to use your camera and microphone.

6. Select “Join now” and on the pop-up window, you can start adding people to the meeting by clicking “Add people.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Click ‘Add people.’

7. Enter the name or the email of the people you want to invite to the conversation and then click “Send invite.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Send invite link to potential guests to join the meeting.

Your invitees will be able to join the Hangout session by clicking on the link they receive in the email.

How to join a Google Hangout by starting a new session on a mobile device

1. Open the Hangouts app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap “Add” at the bottom of your screen. If you are using an Android, click “New Conversation.”

3. Enter the potential guests’ name and your message that goes along with the invitation.

4. Tap “Send.”

