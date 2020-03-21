How to join a Discord server on a computer or mobile device

Allmy/Shutterstock If you have an invite link, you can join a Discord server with a few clicks or taps.

You can easily join a Discord server if you have an invite link to join, though there are public servers you can join via the server directory.

The process is fairly similar for both the mobile and desktop versions of Discord, you’ll just have to have the invite link handy to get it done.

Here’s how to join a Discord server through either the desktop or mobile version of the platform.

On Discord, you almost always need to have an invite link to join a server. And, depending on the way the link is set up, it may expire 24 hours after creation. So you may have to move quickly if you receive a link.

The exception to the invite-link requirement is the list of servers you can join in the directory.

How to join a Discord server on a computer

To join a server that doesn’t require an invite link, simply select the search icon in the left sidebar and select a server or search for one using a name or keyword.

1. Open Discord and log into your account, if needed.

2. Click the plus icon in the left sidebar.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Add a Server.’

3. Select “Join a server.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Join a server.’

4. Paste in the invite link and hit “Join.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Paste link and click ‘Join.’

How to join a Discord server on a mobile device

1. Open the Discord app on your phone and log in, if necessary.

2. Tap the three stacked lines in the top-left corner of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the three-horizontal-line icon.

3. Select the “+” sign in the server menu.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘+’ on the left.

4. Tap “Join a server.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Join a server.’

5. Paste in the invite link and tap “Join.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Join.’

