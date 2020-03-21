How to join a Discord server on a computer or mobile device

Allmy/ShutterstockIf you have an invite link, you can join a Discord server with a few clicks or taps.
  • You can easily join a Discord server if you have an invite link to join, though there are public servers you can join via the server directory.
  • The process is fairly similar for both the mobile and desktop versions of Discord, you’ll just have to have the invite link handy to get it done.
  • Here’s how to join a Discord server through either the desktop or mobile version of the platform.
On Discord, you almost always need to have an invite link to join a server. And, depending on the way the link is set up, it may expire 24 hours after creation. So you may have to move quickly if you receive a link.

The exception to the invite-link requirement is the list of servers you can join in the directory.

How to join a Discord server on a computer

To join a server that doesn’t require an invite link, simply select the search icon in the left sidebar and select a server or search for one using a name or keyword.

1. Open Discord and log into your account, if needed.

2. Click the plus icon in the left sidebar.

How to join a Discord server 1Devon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect ‘Add a Server.’

3. Select “Join a server.”

How to join a Discord server 2Devon Delfino/Business InsiderClick ‘Join a server.’

4. Paste in the invite link and hit “Join.”

How to join a Discord server 3Devon Delfino/Business InsiderPaste link and click ‘Join.’

How to join a Discord server on a mobile device

1. Open the Discord app on your phone and log in, if necessary.

2. Tap the three stacked lines in the top-left corner of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderTap the three-horizontal-line icon.

3. Select the “+” sign in the server menu.

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderTap ‘+’ on the left.

4. Tap “Join a server.”

How to join a Discord server 6Devon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect ‘Join a server.’

5. Paste in the invite link and tap “Join.”

How to join a Discord server 7Devon Delfino/Business InsiderTap ‘Join.’
