How to join a BlueJeans meeting in 3 different ways

BlueJeans You can join a BlueJeans meeting in three ways, and all are easy to manoeuvre.

You can easily join a BlueJeans meeting through the desktop and mobile app or on a web browser if you don’t have the apps downloaded.

BlueJeans is a platform that can host a remote video conference for when you want to share information with people around the globe.

BlueJeans is an online platform that allows you to partake in a meeting from the comfort of your own home.

All that’s required: a device with a camera that has an internet connection, and an invite to the meeting.

There are three different ways to join a BlueJeans meeting: via the BlueJeans desktop app, the web browser extension, and the BlueJeans mobile app.

Here’s how to join a BlueJeans meeting.

How to join a BlueJeans meeting through the desktop app

1. Begin by clicking the invite link to the BlueJeans meeting you’ll have received.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Your meeting invite will come to you in the form of a hyperlink, through text, email or another messaging system.

2. Select “Launch the app.” You’ll be guided through the app download process if you haven’t already.

And just like that, with two clicks, you’ve joined a BlueJeans meeting.

Emma Witman/Business Insider If you’ve had the app before but no longer do, you’ll see the ‘Download again’ option as well. If you click to download again, BlueJeans will automatically launch a downloader based on your system specifications and guide you through the download process.

How to join a BlueJeans meeting on a browser

1. Open the BlueJeans meeting invite link in a browser.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You may not have administrative privileges from your device, which limits your ability to download apps from the internet.

2. If you’re unable to complete the download process of the app, select “Join with browser.”

If you’re joining via your browser rather than the BlueJeans app, just make sure you give BlueJeans the necessary permissions to access your microphone and camera, so you can fully participate in the meeting.

How to join a BlueJeans meeting on a mobile app

1. Open the invite link on your mobile device.

2. Tap “Join with the App.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can join with audio only, or both audio and video, with the BlueJeans mobile app.

3. If you don’t already have the app, tap the BlueJeans icon to be redirected to your device’s proprietary app store, where you can download the app and launch from the invite link again.

4. Select your meeting preferences audio and video-wise, and click “Join meeting” to finalise and join.

