Here's An Easy Way To Jailbreak Your Apple TV

There are a lot of cool things you can do with your second-gen Apple TV, but jailbreaking is the best way to open your device up to more content beyond what you can play in iTunes.



Seasonpass, a desktop program that allows you to jailbreak your Apple TV, just released a new version that will allow you to do so with an “untethered boot.”

Before now, you had to plug your jailbroken Apple TV into your computer to boot it up. Now it can boot on its own, which is much more user-friendly.

Fair warning: As with any Apple device, jailbreaking voids your warranty, so do this at your own risk.

Here’s how it works:

First, download Seasonpass to your Mac. (The developer says a Windows version is coming shortly).

Unzip the file and launch the Seasonpass app. It looks like this:

Plug your Apple TV into your computer and make sure it is also connected to a power source. You’ll need to find a micro USB cable, which isn’t included with your Apple TV.

Now click “Create IPSW” to begin jailbreaking and let Seasonpass do the rest.

Make sure you have your Apple TV’s remote close by. You’ll be prompted to press the Menu and Play buttons when the Jailbreak is complete.

You’ll have to perform one tethered boot after jailbreaking. After iTunes restarts, open Seasonpass again and click “Boot Tethered.”

Hook your Apple TV up to your television as normal and you should be good to go.

After jailbreaking, check out our guide to cool things you can do with your Apple TV

