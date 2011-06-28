Here's Your Ultimate Step-By-Step Guide To Jailbreaking Your iPhone

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Thinking about jailbreaking your iPhone?We’ve put together a comprehensive guide to jailbreaking your iPhone 4 (AT&T or Verizon) or iPhone 3GS.



There are plenty of amazing reasons to do so, like call blacklisting, a customisable lock screen (our favourite), quick reply (so you don’t need to open a text to respond to it), and much more.

There are even tons of ways to make apps you already have even better.

If you follow the instructions to a T, you’ll have a jailbroken iPhone in no time. But remember–while jailbreaking is completely legal, it’s not completely risk-free.

If you accidentally brick your phone somehow, Apple could refuse to service it. For the great majority of people, their iPhones get through unscathed, but proceed at your own risk.

And lastly: Apple releases new iPhone updates every few months (and iOS 5 will be released this fall), so check back here for an always up-to-date guide on how to jailbreak your iPhone on the most current version of Apple’s software.

