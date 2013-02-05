Here's A Step-By-Step Guide To Jailbreaking Your iPhone Or iPad

The day has finally come where we can now jailbreak iPhones and iPads running the latest operating system, iOS 6. That means iPhone 5 and iPad Mini owners can jailbreak for the first time.



Jailbreaking gives you access to a special app store called Cydia, which is full of alternative apps not found in Apple’s official store. You can also customise your iPhone experience better thanks to a bunch of different themes and settings options.

Cult of Mac has put together a step-by-step video that shows you how simple it is to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad.

The jailbreak only takes 5 minutes. System requirements include:

A computer, running Windows (XP minimum), Mac OS X (10.5 minimum), or Linux (x86 / x86_64)

An iPhone, iPad or iPod running iOS 6.0 through 6.1 (you may check in Settings > General > About > Version)

A USB cable to connect the device to the computer

Make sure you back up your device before proceeding.

Before you start the process, head over to Evasi0n and download the file associated with your computer’s operating system.

Now watch Cult of Mac’s video to see how it’s done:

