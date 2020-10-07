How to invite someone to Signal, the popular encrypted messaging app, via text message or email

NurPhoto/Getty Images It’s easy to invite people to Signal.

You can invite someone to Signal using the “Invite Friends” menu in the app, which will send a text message or email.

When you join Signal, you’ll be shown which of your phone’s contacts are already on the app.

When you invite someone to Signal, they will be given a link to the app’s download page.

The messaging app Signal is considered more secure than standard text messaging because of a process called end-to-end encryption.

When you send a message through the app, your text, photo, or video is converted into code that only the recipient’s device can unscramble. This means that no one can eavesdrop on your conversations â€” not even the people who make the app.

But Signal’s encryption method only works if both parties have the app.

If you want to use Signal to talk to a friend, but they don’t have the app, there’s a simple way to send them a download link via a text or email.

How to invite someone to Signal on iOS



iPhone users can send invites to people in their contacts, or manually enter the phone number or email of the person they’d like to invite.

Via text message



1. Open Signal and tap compose, which is the pencil shaped icon in the upper-right corner.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider The pencil icon can be found on Signal’s main page.

2. Tap “Invite Friends to Signal.”

3. Tap “Message.”

4. Search your address book for the contact you’d like to invite and tap their name. If you want to enter the number manually, or they aren’t in your address book, tap “Done” instead.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider You can pick a contact from the list, or search for them.

5. This will open iMessage. Signal generates a short draft message with a download link that you can send right away, or edit however you like.

If you’re sending the message to someone not in your contacts, you can enter their phone number in the “To” field at the top.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider You can send the message to as many people as you like.

6. Send the download link. If this person is in your contacts, you’ll be notified once they join Signal.

Via email



1. Open Signal and tap the compose icon in the upper-right corner.

2. Tap “Invite Friends to Signal.”

3. Tap “Mail.”

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Select the ‘Mail’ option.

4. Search your address book for the friend you’d like to invite and tap their name. If you want to enter their email manually, tap “Done.”

5. Your default mail app will open. The app generates an email explaining what Signal is and how to download it. You can edit this email however you like, and enter who you’d like the email to go to.

6. Send the email and download link.

Vivian McCall/Business Insider Choosing the ‘Mail’ option gives you a longer message.

If you want to send your invite through another app, you can simply copy the messages that Signal automatically generates here and paste them anywhere.

How to invite someone to Signal on Android



Android users can send an invite through SMS text message, email, or another messaging app.

1. Open Signal and tap “Menu.”

2. Tap “Invite Friends.”

3. Select “Share with Contacts” to send a text message invitation.

4. Select all the contacts you want to send a message to, and then tap “Send SMS to Friends.”

5. If you want to use another messaging app, including your email, tap “Choose to Share” instead. This will let you select the app you’d like to use.

6. Once you select an app, that app will open with a message and download link already ready for you to send. You can edit this message, or copy and paste it into another app.

