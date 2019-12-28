How to invite people to like a Facebook page in 4 simple steps

- You can easily invite people to like a Facebook page that you wish to promote on the platform.
- When you send an invite to a friend or group of friends to like a Facebook page, you can add a customised message to go along with the invitation.
Facebook likes can serve as an important way to help companies, products, and individuals gain exposure and expand presence on social media.
You can easily invite friends to like a Facebook page that you wish to promote on the platform. You can invite people to like any Facebook page – it does not have to be your own – and the process is very simple. Here’s how to do it.
How to invite people to like a Facebook page
1. Navigate to the page for which you wish to get likes on your Mac or PC.
2. Click the three little dots beside the word “Share” and then click “Invite Friends.”
3. Check the names of those you wish to invite to like the page or search names in the search bar.
4. Type in a message to go along with the invitation (or go with the autofill), and hit “Send Invites” to finish the process.
