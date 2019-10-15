Nobel laureate Robert Shiller unloads on market excesses, plus an exclusive chat with the 'Warren Buffett of bonds'

Dear Readers,

If you’re worried about near-record-low Treasury yields and what they say about the health of the global economy, you’re hardly alone. As it turns out, Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller – who successfully predicted the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s and the housing bubble of the mid-2000s – is also perturbed by the brewing situation.

“Something very strange is going on,” Shiller told Business Insider’s Akin Oyedele in an exclusive interview. “It seems unlikely that interest rates will stay so low for 30 years.”

Shiller also notes that the situation isn’t as simple as many make it out to be. Sure, people are getting increasingly worried about a recession, but they’re also reacting to demographic shifts and mounting inequality.

These varied and often-conflicting narratives make it difficult to arrive at an accurate forecast, Shiller says, and it’s made navigating the market much tougher.

Speaking of new market variables, Dan Fuss – the vice chairman of Loomis Sayles and the lead portfolio manager of its flagship bond fund – is keenly focused on climate change and the investing opportunities it provides.

“To be honest with you, I’m obsessed with it,” he told Oyedele in another exclusive interview.

He went on to outline how he’s deploying his money: investing in both pure-play natural gas companies, and in oil companies who also produce natural gas. Read more here.

Going beyond this pair of high-profile interviews, here’s a rundown of our other main coverage from the last week. It features investing advice from an unlikely success story, an under-the-radar trade that could create explosive returns, and broad investment strategies for a volatile environment.

Dyslexic, failing at school, and partially blind: How Larry Hite overcame the odds to become one of the most successful self-made stock traders using a strategy that’s ‘accessible to anybody’

Larry Hite isn’t your typical Wall Street trader. He has a learning disability, is partially blind, and comes from a working-class background in Brooklyn. But he’s also made millions using a straightforward trading approach called trend-following.

“I’m living proof that you can get very rich doing a very simple thing,” he told Business Insider’s Chris Competiello.



READ MORE HERE >>



An expert who studies venture capital says the WeWork ‘smackdown’ won’t change the way the industry works – but he’s telling investors how they can avoid the same mistake

If you think the catastrophic failure of WeWork’s IPO is going to shake up the traditional venture capital model, think again. At least that’s according to Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

But Gordon still thinks there are some valuable lessons to be learned from the ordeal – specifically related to what not to do.



READ MORE HERE >>



Why a $US60 billion investing firm thinks unloved value stocks represent the best market opportunity in 20 years

Ben Inker – the head of asset allocation at the $US60 billion investment firm Grantham, Mayo, & van Otterloo – sees an “extraordinary” opportunity brewing in the value sector of equity markets. He likens the opportunity to a period shortly after the bursting of the tech bubble, when value stocks dominated growth stocks.



READ MORE HERE >>



Other good stories from the investing realm:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.