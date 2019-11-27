The market forgets it was ever worried about a recession, stock-picking advice from a Buffett disciple, and why high-profile IPO failures are a good thing

Reuters

Dear Readers,

It seems like so long ago that yield curve mania was dominating the discourse in financial markets. To many trusted experts on Wall Street, it wasn’t a matter of whether we were getting a recession, but how quickly one would hit.

Fast forward to present day. That long-lost era of a few months ago feels like ancient history. And we here at Business Insider have been hearing some overtly encouraging things from investors and strategists across the industry.

There’s Craig Callahan, the founder and president of Icon Funds, who told us he wouldn’t be surprised if the bull market – already more than 10 1/2 years old – extended for another decade. He even went as far as to suggest that the overall equity market is 16% undervalued at current levels.

There’s also the equity-strategy team at Goldman Sachs, which has seen recessionary fears fade to such a degree that it’s now recommending investors buy cyclical stocks pegged to economic expansion. Here’s a list of their 12 top picks for that strategy.

And there are even experts finding silver linings to the murky situation around money-losing tech unicorns. Kristina Hooper, the chief markets strategist at $US1.2 trillion Invesco, explained to us why the recent struggles of Uber, Lyft, and WeWork are actually a healthy sign for the market – and helping fend off another tech bubble.

Going beyond that, here’s a rundown of our other main coverage from the last week. It includes an interview with a fund manager dominating 95% of his peers who never invests in hot IPOs, some crucial tips from value-investing legend Joel Greenblatt, and a recommendation for some of the market’s riskiest bonds.

A fund manager who’s outshining 95% of his peers unpacks the secret weapons behind his top 2 tech stocks – and explains why he almost never invests in hot IPOs

The $US245 million William Blair Large Cap Growth Fund managed by Jim Golan has outperformed 95% of its counterparts on a three-year basis and beaten the S&P 500 since 2005.

In an exclusive interview with Business Insider, he shed light on two tech stocks that embody his long-term-investing process, and explained why he stays away from hot IPO stocks.



READ MORE HERE >>



Warren Buffett disciple Joel Greenblatt averaged 50% annual returns over 10 years and is still trouncing competitors. He offers a peek inside his legendary stock-picking strategy.

The legendary investor Joel Greenblatt perfected his craft by reading the classic writings of Warren Buffett and Ben Graham. From 1985 to 1994 – when Greenblatt’s firm was still open to outside capital – he averaged returns of 50% a year before fees.

In a recent appearance on the podcast “Value Investing with Legends,” Greenblatt explained how he was able to use Buffett and Graham’s sage advice as the foundation for his own market-dominating approach.



READ MORE HERE >>



An investment chief advising $US300 billion in wealth explains why now is the perfect time to invest in the market’s riskiest bonds

Where do you put your money if both stocks and bonds are expected to deliver weak returns? Katie Nixon, the chief investmentt officer of Northern Trust Wealth Management, says one strong option is to look further up the risk spectrum to high-yield bonds.

Other than the companies with the very worst ratings in the space, Nixon says credit risks in high yield are somewhat overstated and there aren’t any signs of danger right now.



READ MORE HERE >>



Other good stories from the investing realm:

