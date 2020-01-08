Stocks to buy and avoid in 2020, real-estate investing tips, and how to trade the election

Reuters

Dear Readers,

The new year is underway, and we here at Business Insider know you’re clamoring for ways to get an edge in the market. We already gave you the inside scoop on what the 7 top-performing fund managers of 2019 think will happen in 2020. We also gave you a comprehensive breakdown of what 14 top Wall Street equity strategists expect this year.

Now it’s time to talk specific stocks.

Let’s start with the companies that experts think will outperform this year – or the stocks you might want to buy right now. Goldman Sachs says these 11 stocks are drastically undervalued, and are poised to spike at least 30% in 2019. Here are the 5 favourite picks from an investor who finished 2019 in the 99th percentile compared to peers. You might want to supplement those with these 2 retail-apocalypse-proof stocks recommended by the No. 3 fund manager of 2019.

We even have you covered when it comes to ETFs. Here are the 14 funds Bank of America says are the best to buy as 2020 gets underway.

But that’s only part of it. With the market still flirting with record highs, there are many stocks carrying hefty valuations. To that end, Goldman has identified the 10 most overvalued companies in the market, each of which they say could tumble 20%.

Going beyond that, here’s a rundown of some more recent coverage:

‘My net worth went up at least $US100,000 on each purchase.’ A 27 year-old real-estate expert shares how he sniffs out the perfect deal with ‘virtually no risk’

Kevin Paffrath is a real-estate investor and YouTube sensation focused on “cookie-cutter” homes where it’s easy to identify value and negotiate effectively. He shares the secrets behind how he was able to build an almost $US7 million portfolio.



READ MORE HERE >>



A self-taught coder turned hedge fund manager explains why traders should be positioning for a Trump re-election – and lays out a big bet he’s making on healthcare

Lukasz Tomicki, founder and portfolio manager of LRT Capital Management, thinks it would be a “big surprise” if Donald Trump is not re-elected in 2020. He says political rhetoric and volatility has helped create a buying opportunity within the healthcare space that is likely to continue for the next 12 months.



READ MORE HERE >>



JPMorgan’s equity chief told us why ESG investing is ‘a bubble in the making’ – and explained how to avoid the reckoning when it bursts

Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan’s chief US equity strategist, says investors aren’t paying close enough attention to the fundamentals of companies that hold the ESG label. In an exclusive interview, he discussed why he sees a potential crowding issue in stocks that rank highly by that criteria.



READ MORE HERE >>



Other good stories from the investing realm:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.