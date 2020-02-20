How to coronavirus-proof your portfolio, the case for venture capital, and 25 stocks to ride the electric-car revolution

STR/AFP via Getty Images

There are many conflicting takes around how bad the coronavirus will be for the global economy – and, by extension, the market. Some experts have stressed patience and pointed to the muted reaction so far. Others are telling anyone who will listen that we’re all being too complacent.

Regardless of which side you agree with, there’s bound to be some interest in safeguarding existing investment positions – just in case. To that end, Deutsche Bank compiled five portfolio-protection strategies in the event that the coronavirus outbreak becomes an “unusually large disruptive market event.”

These hedges will be welcomed by anyone who agrees with Scott Minerd, the global investment officer at $US270 billion Guggenheim Investments. He thinks assets are priced to perfection, and that any global flare-up like the coronavirus situation could “prick the bubble.”

Going beyond that, here’s a rundown of some more recent coverage:

110 units and retired at 36: How a former Clemson football captain went from ‘$US1,000 and my car’ to a successful real-estate investor

Chad Carson thought he’d do real-estate investing as a “temporary thing” but soon found himself immersed in the space. He now leans on “cap rates” and property-ranking criteria to decide if a deal is enticing, and finances the majority of his deals through private lenders or seller financing.



MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 25 non-Tesla stocks to cash in on the electric-car revolution

The firm says Tesla’s electric-car business should be profitable later this year – a milestone that will be met with a wave of spending in the industry. A team of Morgan Stanley analysts name the 25 biggest potential beneficiaries of the shift.



Jeremy Grantham, the legendary investor who called the past 2 bubbles, hails venture capital as the best market for the highest returns – and pinpoints where he’s buying now

The billionaire cofounder and chief investment strategist of Grantham, Mayo & van Otterloo has pledged nearly all of his fortune to funding climate-change solutions. At a recent conference, he discussed why he considers venture capital as the ideal investment vehicle to profit from sustainable investing.



Other good stories from the investing realm:

