Stock-picking wisdom from a No. 1-ranked investor, and a roaring comeback for international equities

If you’re looking for stock-picking advice, one of the best possible sources of wisdom would be Aram Green, the manager of the ClearBridge Select fund. After all, he oversees the top-ranked mid-cap stock fund of the past three years – one that’s also in the 99th percentile on a five-year basis.

The fund’s mid-cap focus allows Green to dig deep on fledgling companies that may possess overlooked growth potential. And he’s not messing around. He’s looking for “100-baggers,” or companies that can deliver 100-times returns over the long run.

Business Insider spoke exclusively with Green to get an inside look at his mindset around investing – and learn where he’s putting his money to work right now.

If you’re looking for other sources of strong market upside, Justin Thomson – a chief investment officer and portfolio manager at the $US1.1 trillion asset manager T. Rowe Price – has a few ideas himself. He’s keenly focused on the rebound potential for international stocks, which have been trounced during the 10-plus-year bull market.Learn more here.

Going beyond that, here’s a rundown of our other main coverage from the last week. It includes a look at how Instagram’s cofounders figure out where to invest, three market themes to watch from the world’s largest investor for billionaires, and a warning around another sharp December sell-off.

The cofounders of Instagram break down what they look for in an investment – and explain how Ray Dalio has been an ‘enormous influence’

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the cofounders of Instagram, base their investment strategies around being able to spot companies that can solve unique problems efficiently and effectively.

Their approach, which also looks for strong managerial teams and competitive advantages, shares common threads with Warren Buffett’s own investment strategy. Systrom also says that Ray Dalio’s “very special” principled approach to work and life is something that resonated with him.



The world’s largest investor for billionaires surveyed 3,400 people and arrived at 3 key themes for the next decade. Here’s how you can profit too.

The majority of high-net-worth investors surveyed by UBS Global Wealth Management is bracing for a volatile start to the next decade and a big market sell-off.

The $US2.7 trillion wealth manager is advising investors to look beyond short-term disruptions and seek out opportunities that will abound during a “decade of transformation.”



A Wall Street expert who called the stock market’s late-2018 meltdown warns another plunge could arrive in December – and shares his investing advice for 2020

Last November, Stifel equity strategist Barry Bannister forewarned investors about the sell-off that hit the market a month later. This time around, he says stocks risk a correction in December if progress on a trade deal fails to materialise.

In a recent client note, Bannister explained why he thinks much of the progress on a so-called Phase 1 deal has already been priced in.



