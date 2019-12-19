Where to put your money in 2020, straight from the 7 best stock-pickers on Wall Street this year

YCG Funds; Atlanta Capital Management; Madison Investments; Wellington Management; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

It’s been pretty difficult to lose money in the stock market this year. All major equity indexes are up globally, every single S&P 500 sector has risen at least 5% (in most cases, much more), and volatility has remained well below historical averages.

Chalk it up to continued easing and economic stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve. Add a dash of trade-war progress, throw in surprisingly resilient corporate earnings growth, and you have an ideal recipe for unabashed stock-market gains.

That’s great news for the average American and their retirement savings. But as a professional investor, it can be difficult to stand out in such an environment. So we here at Business Insider made it our mission to find the fund managers who still managed to outperform the broader market.

We interviewed the seven top-ranked large-cap investors to learn what they did that allowed them to stand apart from the thundering herd. They were even kind enough to share the top themes they’re watching for 2020, and which stocks they’re buying to match them.

Without further ado, here’s the Investing team’s annual feature:

Going beyond that, see below for a rundown of our other main coverage from the last week. It includes an extremely aggressive bitcoin forecast, 20 overlooked stock picks from Goldman Sachs, and investing tips to help you dominate the next decade.

A hedge-fund chief explains why bitcoin will top $US100,000 by 2021 and grow to $US500,000 over 10 years – and shares why it’s ‘better than gold’

Mark Yusko, CEO and CIO at Morgan Creek Capital Management, is “hyperbullish on bitcoin” due to its network, store of value, fundamental growth metrics, and ability to mitigate income inequality.

Over the next 10 years, Yusko thinks bitcoin could reach $US500,000 due to the confluence of these factors drawing investors to the space, rivaling the market capitalisation of gold.



GOLDMAN SACHS: These 20 unloved stocks are spring-loaded for surprisingly big gains in 2020

Amid widespread bullishness around the stock market’s prospects in 2020, Goldman Sachs’ options strategists are flagging the possibility that certain individual stocks will vastly outperform expectations.

They highlighted S&P 500 stocks where options-implied moves are lower than the upside suggested by fundamentals. The firm’s strategists recommend buying call options on these names to profit from potential gains in the months ahead.



UBS says 4 areas will dominate the market throughout the 2020s as big tech’s blockbuster decade comes to an end. Here’s how to invest in each.

Tech giants like Apple and Microsoft were kings of the stock market this decade. Now Mark Haefele – chief investment officer for UBS Global Wealth Management – is naming fields that could outperform in the 2020s the way big tech has in the 2010s.

Haefele says stocks are his firm’s top bet in coming years, even though they’re on track for smaller gains over the next decade. But he’s hardly bearish on tech, and says investments in 5G wireless technology, artificial intelligence, and big data are also likely to outperform.



Other good stories from the investing realm:

