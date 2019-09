The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting greater.



Citi has a simple way to invest in this trend. Bet on companies at the top and the bottom of the consumer hourglass. (And you can bet any company in the middle of the hourglass is trying to get out.)

Photo: Citi

Take a closer look at Citi’s favourite luxury stocks >

