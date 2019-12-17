How to invert the colours on your Chromebook, which might make icons and links easier to see

Devon Delfino
Konstantin Savusia/ShutterstockTo invert the colours on your Chromebook, you just need to change a single setting.

Inverting the colours on your computer’s screen can help both people who have vision impairment and those who have eye fatigue, especially if you spend a lot of time looking at screens.

For those with a Chromebook, turning on the high-contrast mode feature is a quick and easy process and can be accessed via your settings.

Here’s how to get it done.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

HP Chromebook (From $US249 at Best Buy)

How to invert the colours on a Chromebook

1. Tap the bottom-right corner of the screen and select “Settings.” Its icon looks like a gear.

How to invert colours on Chromebook 1Devon Delfino/Business InsiderThe Settings icon is small, and hidden in this menu.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Advanced.”

How to invert colours on Chromebook 2Devon Delfino/Business InsiderClick ‘Advanced’ to reveal more options.

3. Select “Manage Accessibility Features.”

How to invert colours on Chromebook 3Devon Delfino/Business InsiderOpen the Accessibility Features menu.

4. Toggle on the “Use high contrast mode” feature, located in the “Display” section.

How to invert colours on Chromebook 4Devon Delfino/Business InsiderToggle on ‘High Contrast Mode’ by clicking the switch.

Your screen’s colours will immediately invert, and if you change your mind or need to go back to the standard colours, you can always go back into that section of your Chromebook’s settings to switch back to the usual viewing mode.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.