How to invert the colours on your Chromebook, which might make icons and links easier to see

Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock To invert the colours on your Chromebook, you just need to change a single setting.

You can easily invert the colours of your Chromebook’s screen via the device’s settings.

You should be able to invert your Chromebook’s colours within a minute or two, and you can easily navigate back to the same section of your settings to undo the inverted colours whenever you want.

Inverting the colours on your computer’s screen can help both people who have vision impairment and those who have eye fatigue, especially if you spend a lot of time looking at screens.

For those with a Chromebook, turning on the high-contrast mode feature is a quick and easy process and can be accessed via your settings.

Here’s how to get it done.

How to invert the colours on a Chromebook



1. Tap the bottom-right corner of the screen and select “Settings.” Its icon looks like a gear.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider The Settings icon is small, and hidden in this menu.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Advanced.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Advanced’ to reveal more options.

3. Select “Manage Accessibility Features.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Open the Accessibility Features menu.

4. Toggle on the “Use high contrast mode” feature, located in the “Display” section.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Toggle on ‘High Contrast Mode’ by clicking the switch.

Your screen’s colours will immediately invert, and if you change your mind or need to go back to the standard colours, you can always go back into that section of your Chromebook’s settings to switch back to the usual viewing mode.

