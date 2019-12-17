How to invert the colours on your Chromebook, which might make icons and links easier to see

- You can easily invert the colours of your Chromebook’s screen via the device’s settings.
- You should be able to invert your Chromebook’s colours within a minute or two, and you can easily navigate back to the same section of your settings to undo the inverted colours whenever you want.
Inverting the colours on your computer’s screen can help both people who have vision impairment and those who have eye fatigue, especially if you spend a lot of time looking at screens.
For those with a Chromebook, turning on the high-contrast mode feature is a quick and easy process and can be accessed via your settings.
Here’s how to get it done.
How to invert the colours on a Chromebook
1. Tap the bottom-right corner of the screen and select “Settings.” Its icon looks like a gear.
2. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Advanced.”
3. Select “Manage Accessibility Features.”
4. Toggle on the “Use high contrast mode” feature, located in the “Display” section.
Your screen’s colours will immediately invert, and if you change your mind or need to go back to the standard colours, you can always go back into that section of your Chromebook’s settings to switch back to the usual viewing mode.
