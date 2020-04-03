How to invert the colours on your Android device in 4 simple steps

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider You can still invert colours on Android even without the Dark Mode feature.

You can easily invert colours on Android to help make some texts and images easier to see on your phone screen.

Since Dark Mode is still not available on all apps, colour inversion can be useful: The feature can be turned on in settings, and in some phones, from the notifications tray.

Colour inversion predates settings like Dark Mode as an accessibility feature to make some texts and images easier to see on the screen of your phone. Though most phones now have Dark Mode in some form or another, not all apps support it, so colour inversion can still be a useful feature to have handy on your phone.

For some phones, colour inversion is a setting you can only turn on and off via your Accessibility settings. For others, however, once the setting is enabled in accessibility, you can turn it on and off via your notifications panel at any time, the same way you can activate features like Do Not Disturb or aeroplane mode.

Here’s how to invert colours on Android.

How to invert colours on Android

1. Open “Settings.”

2. Scroll down and select “Accessibility.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Go to ‘Settings’ then ‘Accessibility.’

3. In the “Accessibility” menu, under “Display,” find the switch labelled “Colour inversion” and toggle to the on position.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Toggle ‘Colour inversion’ to On.

4. If your phone has the ability to do so, pull up the notification centre at any time and tap “Invert colours” to turn colour inversion on and off.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Invert colours’ in the notification tray to turn the setting on and off at will.

