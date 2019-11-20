How to invert the colours of any image in Photoshop in 3 simple steps

Ross James/Business Insider To invert colours in Photoshop, use the Image options tab.

You can invert colours in Photoshop to create a “negative” of an image.

Inverting colours on a picture in Photoshop sets all the image’s colour values to their opposite value on a colour wheel – white becomes black, green becomes purple, and more.

To invert colours, you just need to go to Photoshop’s Adjustments menu.

Is a zebra black with white stripes, or white with black stripes? With the invert colours tool in Photoshop, it can be whichever you want.

The inverted colours tool creates a “negative” of the image, which can be useful for making hidden details stand out, or to shift colours into a different spectrum for colorblind users. It can also be fun to see the colours in your photo change wildly.

Or you can just do it because it looks cool.

Here’s how.

How to invert colours in Photoshop





1. Open Photoshop, and load in the image that you want to invert.

2. In the menu bar at the top, click on “Image.” In the drop-down menu, hover your mouse over “Adjustments” to create a new sub-menu.

Ross James/Business Insider Here we’ll be using a picture of a jacaranda tree, taken in my front yard.

3. From the “Adjustments” sub-menu, select “Invert.”

Ross James/Business Insider Go to ‘Images’ in the top bar, and select ‘Adjustments.’

Your photo will immediately become inverted.

Ross James/Business Insider The final product, with colours inverted.

You can invert it again to restore it to its original colours.

That’s not the only way to invert your picture. If you want to do it quickly, by default, the hotkey shortcut for inverting colours is Ctrl + I on Windows, or Command + I on Apple computers.

You can also select a specific portion of the image, to only invert the selected section. Select the section using the marquee, lasso, or selection tool, and press the hotkey to invert the selected area.

Ross James/Business Insider You can invert the image by selection, inverting only part of an image.

