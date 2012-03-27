Getting Windows 8 On Your Mac Is A Pain, Here's How To Make It Easy

Mac OS X Lion is a pretty decent operating system on the Mac, but it just can’t run some apps that only work on Windows computers.
Luckily, if you own a Mac, you don’t actually have to go out and buy a PC to get the Windows experience.
In fact, you don’t even have to buy Windows — there’s a free beta of the upcoming Windows 8. And it works on the Mac.
Just a warning: Windows 8 is kind of tough to install on a Mac. So we did it on our own and created a step-by-step guide of the process.
For this walkthrough, we used a MacBook Pro released in Mid 2010 with a discrete graphics card. The process is the same for any Mac as long as you have Lion installed.
First, head over to the Windows 8 Consumer Preview page.
This is the page with the ISO file. Grab one of the top ones. Make sure you copy the serial key next to it!
You'll want to check all three of those. The top option will turn a thumb drive into an installer for Windows 8.
Then, you'll have to download Windows update software. You'll need this later, so stick it on another USB disk.
You'll have to go through the normal install sequence for Windows now. Careful, the trackpad is dodgy.
Your partition will show up as boot camp. You might have to format it (click additional options and format).
Now it's working, but it's still terrible — there won't be sound and you won't have multitouch. That's because it's missing drivers.
Here's where that update software comes in. Grab it from the USB drive or external drive you installed dropped it into.
That'll install all the drivers you need — your multitouch will work, you'll have sound and the graphics will be fine!
