Getting Windows 8 On Your Mac Is A Pain, Here's How To Make It Easy

Mac OS X Lion is a pretty decent operating system on the Mac, but it just can’t run some apps that only work on Windows computers.



Luckily, if you own a Mac, you don’t actually have to go out and buy a PC to get the Windows experience.

In fact, you don’t even have to buy Windows — there’s a free beta of the upcoming Windows 8. And it works on the Mac.

Just a warning: Windows 8 is kind of tough to install on a Mac. So we did it on our own and created a step-by-step guide of the process.

For this walkthrough, we used a MacBook Pro released in Mid 2010 with a discrete graphics card. The process is the same for any Mac as long as you have Lion installed.

First, head over to the Windows 8 Consumer Preview page.

