There's a Snapchat beta that lets you test new features before anyone else -- here's how to install it

Snapchat Snapchat’s new search bar was made available to its beta users first.

When Snapchat introduces a new feature, it often tests it first with users of its free beta program.

This program isn’t exclusive to Snapchat employees; anyone can sign up and get the latest updates before the vast majority of Snapchatters. The only catch is that the beta program is for Android phones only.

If you have an Android phone and want to get the latest Snapchat features, like the recently redesigned search interface, here are the steps:

Sign up for Snapchat’s beta from the Google Play Store on your Android phone.

Then delete the existing Snapchat app on your phone and re-download it from the store.

You should see “Snapchat Beta” in your Snapchat app settings.

Snapchat warns that its beta version could be more unstable than the normal app, so don’t be surprised if it crashes occasionally.

