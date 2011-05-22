How To Install Netflix On Any Android Phone (The Easy Way)

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

For some lucky Android owners, Netflix is already available.But for now, it’s limited to only a few HTC devices along with Google’s own Nexus One and Nexus S.



It was only a matter of time before someone figured out how to tweak the app to get it to work on most other phones. (Unlike the method we showed you before, you won’t need to root your phone for this new method to work.)

Here’s how to do it:

Make sure you enable third-party apps on your phone by going to Settings > Applications and check the box next to “Unknown Sources.” (This won’t work for most AT&T phones at the moment. But a fix is coming.)

Head over to this thread on the XDA forums.

There are three different versions of Netflix. One is the clean version, the second won’t verify which device you’re using (should work on most phones), and the third fixes a problem where the app crashes on certain phones. (Read through the thread and see which version will work on your device.)

Download the file to your phone and install when prompted.

This isn’t guaranteed to work on all phones, but it looks like many have had success already.

[XDA Developers via Lifehacker]

