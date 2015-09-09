Here's how easy it is to install an ad blocker on your iPhone

The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 9, lets users download ad blockers to block ads from appearing on mobile websites. That’s causing publishers to freak out because they could see a big loss of revenue if lots of their readers on iPhones start blocking ads.

Ad blocking isn’t actually available to everyone right now because iOS 9 is still in beta. But anyone with a recent iPhone or iPad can download the beta release of iOS 9.

We signed up to test an early version of an ad blocked called “Freedom.” The apps aren’t available in the App Store yet, but developers are signing up handfuls of users to test them.

Here's what ad blockers look like once you've downloaded them. They work just like normal apps and sit among them. Business Insider/James Cook There's not much to do in the app. It just tells you to go the settings and turn it on. Freedom There's a handy description of what it does, though. Freedom Head to the settings app and go the Safari settings. There's a section there called 'Content Blockers' where you can turn ad blockers on. Business Insider/James Cook Here's what Safari looked like without an ad blocker on. Look! An ad. The Verge I went to settings and toggled the switch. Now the ads are gone. The Verge

