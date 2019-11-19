How to insert multiple rows in Microsoft Excel on your Mac or PC

Shutterstock You can insert single or multiple rows in your Excel sheet in a few simple steps.

Let’s say you’re working in an Excel worksheet and realise that you need to insert additional rows of data.

Luckily, Excel has a built in feature to allow users to insert multiple rows.

The process is the same, regardless of the number of rows you want to insert.

How to insert multiple rows in Excel

1. Select the row below where you want the new rows to appear.

2. Right click on the highlighted row and select “Insert” from the list. This will insert one row above the row you initially highlighted.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Select ‘Insert.’

3. To insert multiple rows, select the same number of rows that you want to insert. To select multiple rows hold down the “shift” key on your keyboard on a Mac or PC. For example, if you want to insert six rows, select six rows while holding the “shift” key. It doesn’t matter if the selected rows have data in them, because the new rows will be inserted above these rows as one singular group and will not be inserted above each individual row.

4. Then, right click inside the selected area and click “Insert” from the list.

5. Six new rows will appear above the selected six rows.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider The new rows inserted above the selected rows.

