How to insert a GIF in a PowerPoint presentation on a PC or Mac computer

Morsa Images via Getty Images You can insert a GIF into PowerPoint to make your presentation more interesting.

You can easily insert a GIF into a PowerPoint presentation using the desktop app for PC and Mac computers.

GIFs can be inserted on the web browser version of PowerPoint, but the file will instead appear as a static image.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

If you have ever used MicrosoftPowerPoint before, you know by now that inserting photos and images can improve your presentation when used correctly.

But did you know that you can insert animated GIFs into PowerPoint as well?

Here’s how to do so on any computer.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to insert a GIF in PowerPoint on a PC



1. From the desired PowerPoint slide, click on the “Insert” tab, then click “Pictures.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Under ‘Insert,’ click ‘Pictures.’

2. In the dropdown menu, find the GIF you’d like to upload. Once you’ve located the GIF you want, click “Open” or “Insert” (whichever appears). Your GIF will then appear on the slide you’ve selected.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Your GIF will appear as a static image on the selected slide.

3. To double check that your GIF was successfully inserted, you’ll have to view your PowerPoint presentation. Click on the “Slide Show” tab, then click on “From Current Slide.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider To see the GIF’s animation, start a slide show from the current slide.

If your GIF was successfully inserted into the slide, you should be able to view the GIF’s animation when the presentation plays.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The GIF will play in slideshow mode.

How to insert a GIF in PowerPoint on a Mac



1. From the desired PowerPoint slide, make sure the “Home” tab is visible. Underneath “Insert,” click on “Picture,” then click “Picture from File.”

2. Locate the GIF you want to upload, click on it, and then click “Insert.” Check to make sure your GIF’s file name ends in .gif – if it doesn’t, PowerPoint will treat your GIF as a static image.

To check how your GIF looks on the slide, click on “Slide Show” to view your PowerPoint as though you were presenting it. You should be able to view the GIF on its respective slide.

How to insert a GIF in PowerPoint for a web browser



Unfortunately, if you try to insert a GIF in the web browser version of PowerPoint, the GIF will not loop but will instead appear as a static image. You can still insert the GIF, but it will function as if it were a stationary picture.

1. From the desired PowerPoint slide, click on the “Insert” tab, then click “Picture.”

2. Locate the GIF you want to upload, click on it, and then click “Open.”

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.