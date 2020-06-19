How to insert emoji in Microsoft Outlook messages and make your emails more expressive

GaudiLab/Shutterstock Outlook makes it easy for your to add emojis to your emails while on the mobile app through your emoji keyboard.

You can insert emoji in Outlook messages on the desktop and mobile apps.

To insert emojis in an email on Outlook’s desktop version, you will need to access the emoji library in the same menu for uploading attachments and images to your messages.

Outlook allows you to insert emoji on the mobile app using your phone’s preloaded keyboard.

What would digital correspondence be without emojis? Boring, that’s what.

These tiny icons are inserted into digital messages to convey emotion. They run the gamut between smiley faces and animals to objects and road signs. Like other email clients, Outlook allows you to insert emoji into the body of an email.

If you’re over making text emoticons and want to add a few emojis to emphasise how you feel in your message, here’s how to insert them in your Microsoft Outlook emails on desktop and mobile.

How to insert emoji in Outlook on desktop

1. Log in to Outlook and click on “New Message.”

2. In the message pane, click on the smiley face icon.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can find the emoji icon in the same Outlook menu as the attachment paperclip and image upload icon.

3. A new panel called “Expressions” will appear. Click on the emoji(s) you want to insert.

4. If you don’t see an emoji you want to use in the “Popular emojis” section, click “View all” to see the entire selection of emojis.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can also search for emoji in Outlook based on keywords.

5. The emojis you click on will appear in the body of your email.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can insert emojis into the body of an email by themselves or within sentences.

How to insert emoji in Outlook on mobile

1. Open the Outlook app and begin composing a new message.

2. Tap on the smiley face icon on your keyboard.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Android users can use their Gboard emoji library, but Apple users also have a keyboard emoji library.

3. Tap on the emoji you want to insert.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can view the entire selection of emoji by swiping your finger upward and downward on your keyboard.

4. The emojis that you tap on will appear in the body of your email.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can insert emojis by themselves or within sentences in the Outlook app.

5. To return to your regular keyboard after you’ve selected your preferred emojis, tap the “ABC” key.

