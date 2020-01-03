How to induce labour naturally and with medical aid

Ariel Skelley/Getty Images Sometimes it’s safer to induce labour than it is to be pregnant.

For the roughly 10% of women who haven’t given birth by 42 weeks, inducing labour may be a viable option. In fact, depending on your health and the health of the pregnancy, doctors may choose to induce labour anytime after 39 weeks.

Women should speak with a doctor first, at which point the doctor will decide if inducing labour is the safest approach. “It’s always about weighing the risks and benefits of the mum and the baby,” says Lyndsey Harper, MD, an OB-GYN Hospitalist at Baylor Scott & White Health. Here’s what you need to know about how induction of labour works and when doctors may recommend it.

How labour induction works





The way it works is that in order to give birth, a woman’s cervix needs to soften so that it’s flexible enough to stretch and allow the baby through. This process is called cervical ripening, and it’s one of two steps doctors will perform to induce labour. The second step is to kickstart labour contractions.

In order to soften the cervix, doctors will either use a device – like a type of catheter. They will also consider medication, like oral misoprostol, to induce contractions.

“It depends on where you’re starting,” Harper says. “In my practice, we often use a combination of these two methods.”

Don’t trust most of the at-home labour-inducing tips



You may have heard of “natural” methods for inducing labour, like herbal compounds, hot baths, acupuncture, and having sex. However, few of these home remedies are supported by science, says Harper.

In fact, some of these methods can be dangerous, and doctors advise against more risky remedies like castor oil or evening primrose oil.

A low-risk option, however, is nipple stimulation. Researchers have found this method may help induce labour through the release of oxytocin, which is the key hormone involved in labour contractions.

But before trying any at-home induction techniques, women should consult their doctor.

When a doctor will recommend inducing labour





“Sometimes it’s safer to induce labour than it is to be pregnant,” says Harper. “There are lots of different medical situations that call for induction of labour.”

For a late-term pregnancy – between 41 and 42 weeks – or a post-term pregnancy – more than 42 weeks – labour induction is usually recommended to offset the increased risk of complications such as fetal death, an infection in the womb, or severe vaginal tearing during childbirth, Harper says.

Conversely, there are health risks if you’re induced too early. When inducing labour between 36 and 38 weeks, Harper says respiratory issues for the baby are the most common complication.

What to do if you don’t have a medical reason but still want to induce labour



Doctors will also induce labour upon the mother’s request if she’s beyond 39 weeks – and if it’s safe and appropriate.

In contrast, the doctor will likely deny inducing labour for a woman who has not reached at least 39 weeks and has no health reasons to do so, Harper says. Instead, the doctor may encourage the mother to wait.

Ultimately, every pregnancy is different, meaning there is no right time to induce labour for everyone.

“This is a highly individualized recommendation that includes the medical safety of the pregnancy with the preferences of the patient,” says Harper. “The data supports that between 39 weeks and 40 and a half weeks is the golden time to go into labour or be induced,” Harper tells Insider.

