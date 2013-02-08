Here's A Great Trick To Exponentially Increase The Range Of Your Office Fan

Because of some architectural quirk, our office is very hot.



So someone brought in one of those three-foot tall fans that has two settings, 1) rotating, or 2) stationary.

As we’ll explain below, there are all sorts of problems with bringing one of these fans into the office. But they can all be fixed if you do one simple thing: Point the fan at the wall.

[UPDATE: After a week of empirical data, we found out that this trick doesn’t work nearly as well when it gets really, really hot. When it’s slightly warm, go ahead and point your fan at the wall. But once your office gets to a certain temperature, there’s just nothing you can do.]

The problem: There are multiple people who need to be serviced by this fan. See:

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

The fan can either 1) rotate, or 2) be pointed at one person.

The rotating office fan is the worst. It gives you anxiety because you always expect it to rotate back to you before it does. It also does that thing where there’s a brief, unbearable moment of stale air right after it rotates away from you.

But having it pointed at one person is even worse than that. Everyone is hot, and the one person is getting bombarded with non-stop air.

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

To fix this problem, we pointed the fan at the wall so that the air spray in every direction at one. Put it about a foot or so away:

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

Aim it at the middle of the wall:

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

And kaboom! You get both superior range of the rotating fan and the constant coolness of the stationary fan, but without the side effects.

Perfect:

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

