Report Finds That 95% Of Employees Are Distracted At Work For 2 Hours Every Day

If you regularly spend hours on end scrolling through your Facebook or Twitter feeds, texting friends, or gossiping with colleagues at work, you’re not alone.

A whopping 95% of professionals focus on things other than their work for an average of two hours every workday, according to a new report from Virgin Pulse, the Virgin Group’s HR resource.

The biggest reasons behind this lack of productivity isn’t just that we live in the age of social media — chatting with coworkers is actually the number-one distraction — but are related to unhealthy lifestyles.

According to the 1,000 US employees that Virgin Pulse surveyed, the top reasons for a lack of productivity at work stems from a lack of sleep, exercise, and nutritious food. Earlier this year, Virgin Pulse released a report that found that 76% of professionals were tired most of the week.

Virgin Pulse put together an infographic collecting the main findings of its new report, which we’re running below with Virgin’s permission:

