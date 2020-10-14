8 ways to improve your audio quality on Zoom, from calibrating your microphone to optimising your connection

SDI Productions/Getty Images There are several easy ways to improve the audio on your Zoom calls.

The best way to improve the audio quality on your Zoom calls is to use a high quality microphone and set it up properly.

You should also make sure that you have a stable internet connection, and are broadcasting from a space with little background noise or echo.

Various apps, such as Krisp, let you artificially change the acoustics in your room, which can make your voice clearer.

As more and more meetings take place online, improving your Zoom calls in any way you can is vital.

We’re spending a lot more time using web conferencing tools like Zoom these days than we used to. And no matter where you work, it always seems like there’s one person whose microphone makes their voice sound less like silk and more like scrap metal.

If you’re going to be using programs like Zoom often, you need to know how to improve your audio quality. This’ll make sure that everyone can understand your voice, improving any meeting.

How to improve Zoom audio quality

Here are a few ways to improve the sound on your Zoom calls.

Use a high quality microphone

Cork Gaines/Insider Good microphones aren’t just for musicians.

This might sound obvious, but it’s probably the single most important factor when improving your audio.

Although the microphone built into your laptop or webcam probably works fine, it won’t have anywhere near the fidelity or quality of an actual independent microphone. If you’re going to be on calls often, consider investing in a decent external microphone.

Aside from inherently sounding better, having an external microphone lets you know exactly where you should be speaking. You can position the microphone – and yourself – however you like.

If you don’t want a fully external microphone, at least try a headset. Even a decent headset will sound better than a webcam microphone, and do a better job of isolating your audio from background noise.

Most microphones can plug straight into your computer without much fuss.

Test and optimise your microphone

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Be sure to test your microphone often to be sure it’ll sound good on a call.

The desktop version of Zoom lets you calibrate your microphone, and you should use this feature often, even if you haven’t changed your microphone.

To find this menu, start the Zoom app and click the Settings icon, then click “Audio.” Make sure the correct mic is selected and test it, adjusting the volume if necessary.

Stamp out echo

William Antonelli/Business Insider Using ‘Computer Audio’ will almost always give better results.

Zoom may give you a choice of how you want to connect your audio: via your computer’s audio or by dialling into a phone number. Choose the one that delivers the best sound quality or is more convenient, but be sure to only do one of them.

If you’re using a computer audio, also dialling into the phone number will result in unwanted echo. The same thing can happen if you’re too close to another person who’s on the same Zoom call.

You should also make sure that your microphone isn’t picking up sound from your speakers, which can be an issue if you’re using external speakers.

Make sure you’re not too close or too far from the microphone

Halfpoint Images/Getty Images You should stay about six inches away from an external microphone.

Your proximity to the microphone is surprisingly important is perhaps the easiest thing you can do to make yourself sound better.

You’ve probably noticed that some musicians get so close to their microphone that they literally make physical contact. This makes them sound louder and bass-ier, but can also muffle their voice with breathing and saliva noises – not great for a professional conversation.

On the other hand, sit too far away, and you’ll be too quiet. So for the best results, you’ll need to make a compromise.

If you’re using a microphone built into your computer or webcam, just make sure you’re within about two feet of it, and speak directly at it. With an external microphone, position yourself about six inches away.

Disable sound processing if it’s distracting

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If Zoom’s built in noise-suppression features make things worse, turn them off.

By default, Zoom enables a suite of sound enhancements to suppress background noise. In some environments, though, these settings can make your audio choppy. If this is the case, you can disable them.

If you’re on a PC or Mac, start the Zoom app and click the Settings icon, then click “Audio.” Click “Advanced,” and use the drop-down menus to disable the audio processing options.

On your phone, you can accomplish the same thing. Start the Zoom app and tap “Settings.” Tap “Meetings” and then turn on “Use original sound” by swiping the button to the right. When you’re in a meeting, you’ll now be able to use a button to disable sound processing.

Use Krisp to reduce background noise

Krisp You can use Krisp to improve your microphone’s acoustics.

Krisp is an AI-powered noise-cancellation extension for Zoom and other video conferencing apps that can virtually eliminate background noise from your calls.

This is a great choice if you work in a noisy environment with a lot of nearby conversations, foot traffic, or street noise. It works better than the noise suppression built into Zoom.

You can use Krisp’s free tier for up to two hours per week, or upgrade to the Pro level for unlimited usage, which costs $US3.33 per month.

Use a stable internet connection

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Be sure you have a Wi-Fi signal for your Zoom call.

If you’re dialling in with both audio and video, unless you happen to already live somewhere that has 5G wireless, the call quality will suffer. If at all possible, wait until you connect to a strong Wi-Fi network to make the call.

Don’t call from your car or other unreliable settings

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Streaming from your car can cause a host of issues.

You’ve probably experienced Zoom participants calling into a meeting from the road, using their AirPods and iPhone, and you know the sound quality can be terrible. No one wants to be interrupted by the honk of an 18-wheeler.

The road noise isn’t the only problem – most earbuds have mediocre microphones. Avoid calls from your car or any other unreliable or loud setting, as well as tiny, ineffective earbuds.

