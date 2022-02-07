I let a stylist critique 5 of my vintage-inspired outfits. Here’s how she’d make my thrifted looks better.

I asked a stylist how I can elevate five of my go-to cottagecore looks. Liv Pasquarelli

I asked a stylist how I can take my plus-size cottagecore-inspired looks to the next level.

I love intricate dresses, so she recommended I remove layers to highlight their elegance.

The stylist suggested I add accessories like bags made from natural materials and clay earrings.

I’ve wanted to add more color and interest to my wardrobe beyond my typical black outfits. For many years, I’ve considered myself on the edge of straight-size and plus-size, and felt that self-expression through fashion was not possible.

However, after years of struggling with self-image, I discovered that cottagecore is the style that truly feels like me.

Revamping my style has been a challenge since I’m used to choosing clothes that hide my body. I’m passionate about slow fashion, but finding cute, cottagecore clothing that is also ethically made and tailored to all bodies has been difficult.

So I spoke with personal stylist and founder of Refined By V, Victoria Havlik, and sent her photos of five of my favorite outfits to see how she’d elevate my plus-size, cottagecore looks.

I like to use this purple dress to add a pop of color

Look one: Bordeaux dress, gray tights, black Frye boots, leather drawstring bag. Liv Pasquarelli

My Bordeaux April Cornell Primrose dress is one of my favorite things to wear.

I paired it with gray, cable-knit tights and black Frye boots from Poshmark. I finished it off with a Simone Rocha leather drawstring bag from The RealReal.

I accessorized with a ring and a literature-themed bracelet. Liv Pasquarelli

I also wore a bracelet from Storiarts, an indie brand that makes literature-themed accessories.

Havik recommended I soften up the look with socks and a cardigan

Havlik said this Bordeaux color looks great on me, but I can soften up the look by trading the tights for cream-colored long socks that scrunch at the top of the boot, like leg warmers.

She also suggested incorporating a cream-colored balloon-sleeve cardigan to add dimension and warmth.

I love to wear this Victorian ghost-looking nightgown as a dress

Look two: Brontë nightgown, burgundy cardigan, cream-colored scarf, leggings, Chelsea boots. Liv Pasquarelli

I love my April Cornell Brontë nightgown’s layers of gauzy cotton and cinched empire waist, so I wear it as a dress. I paired it with leggings, patterned socks, a cream-colored scarf, and a thrifted wool-acrylic blend J Crew cardigan.

I also wore Doc Marten Chelsea boots and an oversized bow in my hair from April Cornell.

I added interest with an oversized bow in my hair. Liv Pasquarelli

For jewelry, I wore my Verameat bumblebee necklace and some amber drop earrings.

Havlik suggested I remove layers to emphasize the dress

Havlik loved the detail of this dress and wanted to better highlight it.

She said to remove the scarf, so the neckline can come through. She would also swap the cardigan with a long cloak that reaches past the length of the dress so that the sleeves aren’t hidden.

This brown dress with an embroidered collar screams cottagecore

Look three: Brown Peter Pan-neckline dress, green cardigan, black tights, snail socks, Mary Jane shoes. Liv Pasquarelli

There is nothing more cottagecore than a Peter Pan collar, so I love this April Cornell Surrey dress.

I wore my thrifted green Bloomingdale’s sweater, black tights, snail-patterned socks, and black Doc Marten Mary Janes.

The snail socks and Mary Jane shoes added personality to the look. Liv Pasquarelli

Havlik suggested I add a purse and a belt

Havlik says the snail socks add personality and tie in the color of the dress, but suggested adding a woven purse made of natural materials to bring everything together.

She also recommended I opt for a cream leather belt to highlight my waist and tie in the colors from the embroidery in the collar and socks.

I rely on my skinny jeans when I occasionally wear pants

Look four: Skinny jeans, brown blouse, lace-up boots. Liv Pasquarelli

When I do wear pants, I choose my jeans from Universal Standard, a brand that offers a variety of denim pieces in a wide size range.

I found this 100% cotton top on the clearance rack at Target and my leather Timberland lace-up boots are thrifted.

Havlik suggested I try a different silhouette of pants

For this outfit, Havlik recommended swapping out the skinny jeans with high-waisted culotte jeans to make the entire look more flowy and effortless.

She also advised tucking in the shirt and amping up the cottagecore vibe with fun statement earrings made out of a natural material, like clay.

I go for an ethereal vibe with my floor-length dress and dainty jewelry

Look five: White cotton dress, green linen apron, lace-up boots. Liv Pasquarelli

I love this floor-length white cotton dress from the brand Doen because it has embroidered flowers and puff sleeves. I paired it with a sage-green linen apron from The Chemistri.

Since the dress is sheer, I pair it with knee-length white cotton bloomers from From the Hart Betsy on Etsy and a white tank top underneath.

I love the way the lace-up boots look with this dress. I like to pair the outfit with a tote that has a hand-embroidered portrait of Frida Kahlo.

This embroidered Frida Kahlo bag added detail to the overall look. Liv Pasquarelli

For the jewelry, I wore a book necklace from Etsy, a deer-antler necklace I made, and a hand-carved cow bone moon face ring.

I could add accessories to make the outfit even more witchy

For this look, Havlik recommended a floral-patterned bandana for my hair to tie the colors of the dress, apron, and bag together.

She also thought the addition of handmade crystal earrings wrapped in wire would take the cottage-witch vibe to the next level.

Layers and accessories can bring a look together and elevate the cottagecore vibe

I love all the suggestions from Havlik, especially the recommendation to add accessories like patterned bandanas, earthy earrings, and natural fiber bags to amp up the cottagecore witchy feel.

The biggest surprise was the recommendation of culotte jeans. I’ve never owned a pair and I’m excited to try a new look.