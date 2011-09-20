How To Implement Social Media Marketing Campaigns Globally

Today, every brand is a global brand and every company is a media company. Your company operates on a global stage. Customers from around the world can access your content, discover and interact with other customers, and add their own voice to the conversation about your brand.



As a marketer you need to be conscious of the different needs of your audiences around the world. This creates some major challenges.

How do you meet the needs of an audience that speaks multiple languages?

How do you appear responsive when your customers could be in several timezones?

How do you support differing interests, products, cultures and regulations?

How do you segment and prioritise your social media efforts?

These are questions without easy answers, but planning ahead and ensuring considerations are taken can ensure your company is effective at communication on a global stage.

At LEWIS, we implement social media marketing for hundreds of brands and as an international consultancy have a unique perspective on international markets in digital channels. While the web is more frequently broken down by category / vertical as opposed to location, we can’t ignore the fact that adoption, user preference and sophistication does vary by market. From both a business and consumer perspective.

That’s why we wanted to help by sharing just a glimpse into what we’ve learned working with brands and social communities on a global stage. We’ve compiled our team’s insights into an easy to read guide that will help marketers, public relations and digital professionals better understand how to implement social media on a global stage:

Feel free to visit out site to download a copy of the guide.

The Global Social Media Challenge



