How to hyperlink in Google Docs on desktop or mobile, to add clickable web links over highlighted text

Shutterstock You can hyperlink in Google Docs to attach website links within documents.

It’s easy to hyperlink in Google Docs on your computer or mobile device, and turn any text into a clickable URL link that will take you to a website.

To hyperlink in Google Docs on a computer, you can select the text and choose the Insert Link button in the toolbar (or choose the Link option from the pop-up menu when you right-click).

On the Google Docs mobile app, the Insert Link button automatically appears as an option when you select text.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hyperlinks are an essential part of almost any document, so it’s no surprise that Google Docs makes it easy to link out to websites with just a few clicks (or, if you’re editing on your mobile device, a few taps).

Here’s how to add a hyperlink on your computer or mobile device.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to hyperlink in Google Docs using a computer



1. Open a document in Google Docs using a web browser.

2. Select the text that you want to turn into a hyperlink.

3. Click the Insert Link button in the toolbar (which looks like a link in a chain) or right-click the selected text and click “Link” from the drop-down menu.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can click the Insert Link button in the toolbar or use the right-click menu to select Link.

4. In the pop-up Link dialog box, type or paste the URL you want to link to. The URL should be a valid web address, but you don’t need to include the “http://” portion – for example, you can enter “businessinsider.com.” As a general rule though, it’s a good idea to copy and paste the URL from the address bar of a web browser, so you know the link is error-free.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider For accuracy, you should paste your URL link into the pop-up dialog box.

5. Click “Apply” to finish.

You can also bring up the text-to-link box pictured above by highlighting text and pressing command + K on a Mac computer or ctrl + K on a PC, and then inserting your link in the same way.

If you later need to change the URL, you can click the link and choose an option from the pop-up menu. You can copy the URL, edit it, or remove it entirely.

How to hyperlink in Google Docs using the mobile app



1. Open a document in the Google Docs app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Select the text that you want to turn into a hyperlink. A toolbar should automatically appear under the selected text.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The option to create a hyperlink appears automatically when you select text in the mobile app.

3. Tap “Insert Link.”

4. On the Insert Link page, type or paste the URL you want to link to.

5. When you’re done, tap the checkmark at the top right of the screen.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.