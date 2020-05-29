How to host another channel on Twitch, either manually or automatically

Nick Bastone/Business Insider There are two easy ways to host someone on Twitch.

To host another channel on Twitch, you’ll need to type a special message in your own chatroom.

When you host another channel, people who visit your channel while you’re offline will see that other channel’s stream instead.

You can also set up Twitch’s “auto host” feature, which will begin hosting channels for you without needing to be manually activated.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Did you know that you can host another person’s Twitch channel on your own personal channel? What this means is that you can essentially broadcast their stream on your channel for a period of time.

This is a great way to help other Twitch users build their followings, as well as give visitors to your channel something to watch when you’re offline.

Hosting on Twitch is easier than it sounds. You just need to type a command into your channel’s chat room, or set up an auto host list. Here’s how to do either, using the desktop website on your Mac or PC.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to host on Twitch



There are two ways to host channels on Twitch: manually, and automatically.

To host manually:

1. After logging into your Twitch account, click on your profile picture in the upper-right corner of the screen.

2. Click on “Channel” in the drop-down menu.

3. Once you’re on your Twitch channel, there will be a chat section on the right side of the screen. Click on the field that says “Send a message.”

4. Type, without quotation marks, “/host USERNAME” – except, instead of USERNAME, type the username of the channel you want to host. For example, my sister’s username is the_beccanator, so if I wanted to host her channel, I would type:

/host the_beccanator

Once you’ve written the command correctly, send your message.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Use the /host command to pick someone to host.

5. When you want to stop hosting another Twitch user’s channel, type “/unhost” into the chat field, without quotation marks.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider When you’re ready to take your channel back, use /unhost.

Keep in mind that you can only make three host commands per hour. So if you start hosting a channel, then unhost that channel and start hosting another within the same hour, you’ll have to wait until the hour is up to put in any more host commands.

You can also create an auto host list, which will let your channel automatically start hosting others whenever you’re offline. To do this:

1. Once again, open Twitch and log in, and then click your profile picture in the top-right corner.

2. In the menu that opens, click “Settings.”

3. At the top of your settings page, click the “Channel and Videos” option.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open your channel’s dashboard by clicking ‘Channel and Videos.’

4. Scroll far down the page until you reach the “Auto Hosting” section. Here, click the “Auto host channels” toggle so it flips to the right.

5. Once you’ve turned on auto hosting, click the “Host list” option at the bottom.

William Antonelli/Business Insider There are also a number of other hosting settings you can modify here.

6. This will bring you to a page where you can add channels to your auto host list. Search for the channels you want, and then click “Add” when they appear. There’s no limit to how many channels you can put on this list.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Add your favourite channels by searching for them.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.