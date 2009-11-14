Ahh the Gold Party, a unique and recent phenomenon whereby friends and acquaintances gather to share drinks, food, laughter… and sell their gold.

It’s like a Tupperware party, except ‘everyone walks away with money’. Great.

Problem is, most guests are getting skinned in the process and don’t even realise it.

Gold party companies make enormous profits by offering horrible prices to their unsuspecting party goers.

There’s a whole collection of little tricks used to hide this fact underneath the ‘fun’ of a party, don’t be fooled…

How Gold Parties Rip People Off >>>

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”the-host-snags-a-commission-off-you-1″

title=”The Host Snags A Commission Off You”

content=”Everyone walks away with cash from a gold party, but there’s a key difference between the guests and the host.

The guests give up their jewelry for far less than it’s worth. Net-net, they walk away with a huge loss.

Meanwhile, the host makes a commission for goading people into selling, which can amount to 10% of the total gold collected. Net-net they walk away with a gain.

Unless they themselves were foolish enough to sell their gold as well to the gold party company behind the whole event…

Photo: Flickr“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd717d0000000000676a01/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-pricing-formula-is-completely-unfair-2″

title=”The Pricing Formula Is Completely Unfair”

content=”The gold party companies don’t pay anywhere near 100% of the value for guests’ jewelry.

Frequently, they’re paying guests just 50% or less of the jewelries’ actual value.

While companies claim to ‘base’ their prices on the latest price for gold, this doesn’t mean that they can’t base their price on gold, minus a huge discount for themselves.

There are many ways to hide this discount…”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af2d19e0000000000bbf02e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”they-dont-publish-their-prices-3″

title=”They Don’t Publish Their Prices”

content=”The price of gold is easily available online.

Professional gold trading companies will post their prices and update them frequently.

Few if any gold party companies do this.

Instead, they promise to offer ‘the best price’, ‘best rates’, or ‘highest prices’, which in reality are all meaningless terms.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd762b00000000000a64ef/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”they-can-trick-you-on-the-weight-4″

title=”They Can Trick You On The Weight”

content=”Some gold parties buy gold jewelry based on ‘penny weight’, abbreviated ‘dwt’.

A penny weight is a unit of mass equal to about 1.555 grams. A common sleight of hand is for the gold buyer to pay sellers the price of a gram, but for each pennyweight, thus getting .555 grams essentially free for every pennyweight unit of gold they buy.

Unsuspecting individuals can also be confused by the fact that there are 28 grams per normal ounce, but 31.1 grams in a Troy ounce. This complexity allows for deception and obscure pricing.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aef2cb40000000000c75625/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”they-can-cheat-on-the-karat-5″

title=”They Can Cheat On The Karat”

content=”Another slick move is to tell guests that their gold is less karat than it actually is. The buyer might even say that whatever karat you thought your gold was is incorrect due different measurements from different countries and other reasons.

In the heat of the moment, people can fall for the apparent ‘gold expert’ in the room.

A slightly more sophisticated trick is to group together gold pieces of different karat, but then pay based on the lowest karat gold in the group.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd6e8e0000000000a92bae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”they-can-simply-low-ball-you-6″

title=”They Can Simply Low Ball You”

content=”To some people, the lure of immediate cash might outweigh the fact they are getting skinned. Especially if everyone at the party has had a few drinks and is getting excited about ‘making money’.

Low balling is a numbers game. While many sellers might refuse low offers, some will likely agree. So gold buyers just low ball as many potential sellers as they can and collect from the suckers.

Photo: Flickr“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd74840000000000080474/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”they-tell-you-its-for-charity-7″

title=”They Tell You It’s For Charity”

content=”This is where people need to be especially careful.

Some gold parties will be held as a charity event.

Indeed money from the party could be going to charity, and many of the organisers may have good intentions.

Yet if gold is underpaid for, the charity isn’t getting the amount of money it should be, and clearly the final gold buyer involved is making a substantial amount of money when he turns around and sells to a refinery for a huge margin.

Beware of people taking advantage of your good intentions, as a way to make you knowingly accept below-market values for your gold.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd39a80000000000d64a38/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”your-jewelry-is-probably-worth-more-intact-8″

title=”Your Jewelry Is Probably Worth More Intact”

content=”Jewelry is generally worth more than the sum of its parts due to its aesthetic value and the workmanship used to create it.

Thus you’re probably better off selling your jewelry as actual jewelry rather than selling it based on simply the weight of gold it contains.

Gold party buyers might even set aside particularly beautiful jewelry.

They won’t melt it down. Instead, they’ll put it up for sale on eBay or in a jewelry store. Given they paid you a below-market scrap value of the piece, their margin here will be enormous.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd780d00000000006ed4f2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”you-lose-the-value-of-anything-else-9″

title=”You Lose The Value Of Anything Else”

content=”Precious stones or other sources of value on your jewelry will not be priced-in.

Many, if not most, gold party services say that they will not return any precious stones even if they are only paying to smelt the gold out of your valuables.

Even if the stones are just worth another 10%, that’s 10% that goes into the pocket of the buyer and value you lost.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad877950000000000597259/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”they-wow-you-with-technology-10″

title=”They Wow You With Technology”

content=”Gold buying ‘experts’ at gold parties may test and weigh gold right in front of you, at the same time explaining how impressive their equipment is.

They may even teach you how to test and weigh gold yourself.

This appearance of precision can cause people to let their guard down when it comes to questioning the accuracy of the equipment and techniques used, as well as the basic underlying pricing formula.

The most accurate equipment means little if in the end the company is offering you a horrible price.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd6fb900000000000b543f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dumb-testimonials-11″

title=”Dumb Testimonials”

content=”All of these methods are combined or selectively employed to steal huge discounts from gold party goers.

We aren’t the only ones to see these problems, many gold trading associations and reputable jewellers have issued warnings about these parties. In the end, if you’re serious about selling your gold, it’s best to go and hunt down the best price possible by approaching as many potential buyers as you can. Every buyer will take a profit from you, but the gold parties’ profits are just out of control.

Finally, just look at the advertising some gold parties employ. Dumb testimonials alone should set off alarm bells:

‘A friend invited me to her gold party this past weekend. I didn’t have much gold jewelry but brought what I had and honestly didn’t expect to get much. My intention was just to support my friend who invited me. OMG! I couldn’t believe how much I and the other attendees got in CASH!!

I can not wait to host my own event and get paid like my friend did! She made a couple hundred bucks and the person who referred her, got cash too!’

Photo: Flickr“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd77a4000000000019d673/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”heres-a-better-way-12″

title=”Here’s a better way…”

content=”Learn how to start your own gold mine >>“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/b837544b5c50f049c4756e00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.