Tricks To Make Sure Your First Employee Isn't A Dud

Photo: Uggboy via Flickr

As your business expands and you have cause to hire some help, make sure it’s someone worth your while.Odds are that you buckled down and kept your operation as lean as possible for a long time. You deserve a great first employee to help you get to the next step.



Entrepreneur has put out a great list of nine guidelines to follow as you hire your first employee. Take a look at these suggestions to make sure your new blood will go far.

1. Don't trust your instincts. No matter how high or low the profile your employee will have, know that criminal, underqualified, or otherwise people might be willing to interview for it. Nearly 40% of all job applications and resumes include inflated facts as well. 2. Test for illegal substances. Will a drug addict really be a help around the office? No matter the drug, an addict will be a liability and an expense. Roughly 65% of on-the-job accidents are related to substance abuse as well. 3. Screen for unwanted behaviour. You don't have to hire an mentally unstable person either. You have supplementary screening options at your disposal, like psychological testing and handwriting analysis. Take advantage of these in order to make sure the applicant has the temperament you want. 4. Some questions are off limits. You may never ask about an applicant's age, sexual orientation, marital status, religious affiliation or race. And questions pertaining to the nature of a physical, emotional or mental handicap can only be asked if an applicant will need special accommodations. 5. Check references. Get at least three references and follow up on all of them. You'd be surprised what these people are willing to tell you about an applicant if ask. 6. Set a salary and choose the employee's classification. Is this a part-time of fulltime position? According to the U.S. Department of labour, part-timers work 20 hours or less per week and fulltimers clock 30+. Because states differ on the payment of benefits to part-time employees, you should check local regulations. 7. Get your records straight. You need to collect and maintain some information before your new hire goes to work. To comply with the U.S. Department of labour, there are 12 records an employer must maintain on each member of their staff for the length of their employment, including address, gender, and job title. 8. Handle your immigration issues carefully. Obviously this is not an issue if you're hiring a citizen, but if you're sponsoring or petitioning a foreign national to work here, you must verify and send in documents proving his or her eligibility to do so here. 9. Get the right insurance coverage. Only certain states require employers to provide income to disabled employees who get hurt off the job, but many experts advise buying disability (or loss of income) insurance for yourself and key employees. Make sure you don't turn into one of these guys with your new hire. Click here to check out the 10 worst bosses in the world >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.